Guymon, OK

Guymon calendar: What's coming up

Guymon Journal
Guymon Journal
 6 days ago

(GUYMON, OK) Guymon has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Guymon area:

Board Meeting Agenda Deadline for 10/15/2021 Meeting

Liberal, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Agenda Deadline Constituents wanting to place items of discussion on the Board’s agenda for the Friday, October 15, 2021 meeting should contact Melinda Baker at the County Administration Office at...

Circus Monster Mash

Liberal, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 810 Stadium Ave, Liberal, KS

All the fun of a traditional circus with our talented acrobats, magic, jugglers, clown, transformer and more with a special Halloween twist! About this event Circus Monster Mash - Where CIRCUS and...

2021 Fall Classic 5K

Goodwell, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:45 AM

Address: 428 Eagle Blvd, Goodwell, OK

All proceeds go toward continuing the MSC's mission to serve the students of OPSU. Sleepwalkers (pay entry fee, but no walking or running involved) and donations are appreciated. Paper Form: Pick...

Oklahoma Panhandle Partners Fall Party

Guymon, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 103 N Main St, Guymon, OK

Oklahoma Panhandle Partners Fall Party is on Facebook. To connect with Oklahoma Panhandle Partners Fall Party, join Facebook today.

Catholic Charities Office Appointments

Liberal, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Catholic Charities is opening a new office in Liberal, Kansas! The office is located in St Anthony's Catholic School, 1510 N. Calhoun Ave, Liberal, Kansas. Appointments will be taken for the first...

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Guymon Journal

Guymon Journal

Guymon, OK
ABOUT

With Guymon Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

