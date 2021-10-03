Events on the Vernon calendar

(VERNON, TX) Vernon is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Vernon:

Annual Quilter's Day Quilt Show Frederick, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 108 W Grand Ave, Frederick, OK

This one-day event will be hosted in the Barn, Church, & School buildings at the Pioneer Townsite, on the west side of the Tillman County Courthouse, in downtown Frederick from 9am until 3pm. It...

Blank Canvas: The Art of Rehabilitation — Red River Valley Museum Vernon, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 11:30 AM

Address: 4600 College Dr, Vernon, TX

The North Texas State Hospital has many robust programs aimed at rehabilitating their patients. One such program is headed by local artist Marie Alaniz. The freedom of expression granted in an art...

Avid Paintball Trip Altus, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Address: 1st St, Altus, OK

Avid Paintball Trip at Altus AFB Outdoor Recreation, 500 S 1st St. Bldg. 343, Altus Air Force Base, OK 73523, Altus, United States on Fri Oct 01 2021 at 08:30 am to Sun Oct 03 2021 at 11:30 pm

NTSH Forensic Conference Vernon, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 2100 Yamparika St, Vernon, TX

NTSH Forensic Conference is on Facebook. To connect with NTSH Forensic Conference, join Facebook today.

Monthly City Council Meeting of the Historic City of Quanah Texas — Quanah Texas Quanah, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:30 PM

