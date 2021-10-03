Hawkinsville events coming soon

(HAWKINSVILLE, GA) Hawkinsville is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Hawkinsville area:

VMS Cross Country @ MS State (2 miles) Cochran, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 470 Georgia Hwy 26 E, Cochran, GA

Team: Jr. Titans Cross Country Opponent(s): Bleckley Co. Elem. - MS State Championships Home/Away: Away Date: Saturday, October 16, 2021 (All day) Event Location: Bleckley County Elementary...

Halloween Weekend at Oz Unadilla, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 50 GA-230, Unadilla, GA

An unforgettable weekend of Magic, Fun, Parties, Contests and More! Entertainment, Costume Contest, Site Contest, Haunted Trail and AfterParty on Saturday Night!

Horror Movie Genre Trivia Kathleen, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1117 SR 96 #100, Kathleen, GA

From old school to new age movies join us for Horror Movie Trivia!

Cochran‑Bleckley Country Fest Cochran, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Bleckley County's Country Fest event will be held downtown Third & Cherry Streets, Cochran, Ga. Street Dance and stage will be held in the Courthouse parking lot. Crafts, Children's Activities...

Moore Berries Fall Festival Kathleen, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1008 GA-247, Kathleen, GA

Join us for a 3-day Fall Festival at the Moore Berries strawberry field (204 Piney Grove Road in Kathleen)! Friday, 10/1 from 1-6pm Saturday, 10/2 from 9am-6pm Sunday, 10/3 from 9am-6pm Prices...