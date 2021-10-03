CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawkinsville, GA

Hawkinsville events coming soon

Hawkinsville Times
Hawkinsville Times
 6 days ago

(HAWKINSVILLE, GA) Hawkinsville is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Hawkinsville area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FrVm1_0cFqnCz500

VMS Cross Country @ MS State (2 miles)

Cochran, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 470 Georgia Hwy 26 E, Cochran, GA

Team: Jr. Titans Cross Country Opponent(s): Bleckley Co. Elem. - MS State Championships Home/Away: Away Date: Saturday, October 16, 2021 (All day) Event Location: Bleckley County Elementary...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12XAXJ_0cFqnCz500

Halloween Weekend at Oz

Unadilla, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 50 GA-230, Unadilla, GA

An unforgettable weekend of Magic, Fun, Parties, Contests and More! Entertainment, Costume Contest, Site Contest, Haunted Trail and AfterParty on Saturday Night!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BQpXn_0cFqnCz500

Horror Movie Genre Trivia

Kathleen, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1117 SR 96 #100, Kathleen, GA

From old school to new age movies join us for Horror Movie Trivia!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20eGug_0cFqnCz500

Cochran‑Bleckley Country Fest

Cochran, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Bleckley County's Country Fest event will be held downtown Third & Cherry Streets, Cochran, Ga. Street Dance and stage will be held in the Courthouse parking lot. Crafts, Children's Activities...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pnAEC_0cFqnCz500

Moore Berries Fall Festival

Kathleen, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1008 GA-247, Kathleen, GA

Join us for a 3-day Fall Festival at the Moore Berries strawberry field (204 Piney Grove Road in Kathleen)! Friday, 10/1 from 1-6pm Saturday, 10/2 from 9am-6pm Sunday, 10/3 from 9am-6pm Prices...

ABOUT

With Hawkinsville Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

