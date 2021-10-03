CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sweetwater, TX

Sweetwater calendar: Coming events

 6 days ago

(SWEETWATER, TX) Live events are coming to Sweetwater.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Sweetwater area:

2nd Annual Ranchin Around Days & Stockholder Roping

Snyder, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 3548 Gary Brewer Rd, Snyder, TX

Starting Friday evening at 6:00, We will kick off the Event with a Party on the Dance Floor, Food, Drinks, Live Music, and Auctions !!!! Host Hotel, will be the Comfort Suites or Bring your Tent...

Mississippi Alabama Rural Tourism

Sweetwater, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 300 SE Georgia Ave, Sweetwater, TX

The 20th annual Alabama-Mississippi-Tennessee Rural Tourism Conference will be held in Sweetwater, Tennessee on October 18-20, 2021. The conference is a first-class event and one that state...

Art of Autumn Mix Media Series

Snyder, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 1806 26th St, Snyder, TX

Get creative and let your love of art in autumn come to life in our Mixed Media art series. Nathalie Kelley will teach you techniques to paint and create this three-part series. Then you walk away...

6:30 pm CDT; Sweetwater, TX

Sweetwater, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 1405 Hoyt St, Sweetwater, TX

6:30 pm CDT; Sweetwater, TX Hosted By New Legacy Project. Event starts at Sun Oct 31 2021 at 06:30 pm and happening at Sweetwater., Live and in person! Join us for a wonderful time of worship...

Colorado City Community — Hendrick Regional Blood Center

Colorado City, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 997 I-20, Colorado City, TX

Hendrick Regional Blood Center will be having a mobile blood drive in Colorado City at the Mitchell Co. Hospital (997 I-20) from 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. We hope to see you there! For questions please...

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sweetwater, TX
ABOUT

With Sweetwater Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

