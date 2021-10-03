Live events coming up in Keokuk

(KEOKUK, IA) Live events are coming to Keokuk.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Keokuk:

Depot Pancake Breakfast Keokuk, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 100 S Water St Drive, Keokuk, IA

2nd Annual HALLOWSEVE Keokuk, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: 1401 Stripe St, Keokuk, IA

Hallowseve is the day before halloween Oct. 30th. This is the 2nd year of our show hallowseve we will be accepting donations at the door!

Keokuk Iowa - Ronna Harrison Keokuk, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 2201 Timea St, Keokuk, IA

Join us for 2 evenings and then on Sunday morning as Ronna Harrison prophetically ministers the Word of God!

Depot Tours Keokuk, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 100 S Water St Drive, Keokuk, IA

Tours of the Depot on Saturday, 10 am-5 pm, and Sunday, Noon-4 pm.

Lego Club Keokuk, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 210 N 5th St, Keokuk, IA

Flex your building skills with LEGO Club! Choose a challenge card to guide your creation (or make up your own) and build a LEGO masterpiece. Ages 8 and up in the Round Room.