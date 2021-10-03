CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Keokuk, IA

Live events coming up in Keokuk

Keokuk News Alert
Keokuk News Alert
 6 days ago

(KEOKUK, IA) Live events are coming to Keokuk.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Keokuk:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35IHsv_0cFqnADd00

Depot Pancake Breakfast

Keokuk, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 100 S Water St Drive, Keokuk, IA

Depot Pancake Breakfast is on Facebook. To connect with Depot Pancake Breakfast, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2flaNL_0cFqnADd00

2nd Annual HALLOWSEVE

Keokuk, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: 1401 Stripe St, Keokuk, IA

Hallowseve is the day before halloween Oct. 30th. This is the 2nd year of our show hallowseve we will be accepting donations at the door!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QGXXW_0cFqnADd00

Keokuk Iowa - Ronna Harrison

Keokuk, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 2201 Timea St, Keokuk, IA

Join us for 2 evenings and then on Sunday morning as Ronna Harrison prophetically ministers the Word of God!

Learn More

Depot Tours

Keokuk, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 100 S Water St Drive, Keokuk, IA

Tours of the Depot on Saturday, 10 am-5 pm, and Sunday, Noon-4 pm.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m9wZ9_0cFqnADd00

Lego Club

Keokuk, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 210 N 5th St, Keokuk, IA

Flex your building skills with LEGO Club! Choose a challenge card to guide your creation (or make up your own) and build a LEGO masterpiece. Ages 8 and up in the Round Room.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Keokuk, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Keokuk, IA
Government
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Halloween#Sun Oct 10#Ia Join#Ia Flex#Lego Club
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Keokuk News Alert

Keokuk News Alert

Keokuk, IA
105
Followers
251
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Keokuk News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy