CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jerseyville, IL

Jerseyville events coming up

Jerseyville Voice
Jerseyville Voice
 6 days ago

(JERSEYVILLE, IL) Live events are coming to Jerseyville.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Jerseyville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lhb69_0cFqn9Q900

What You Need to Know about Back to Business Grant- Jerseyville 1

Jerseyville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Short presentation on the Back to Business grant followed by technical assistance at the Jersey County Board meeting.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qr8aG_0cFqn9Q900

Preservice Advocate Training

Jerseyville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 201 W Pearl St, Jerseyville, IL

Considering becoming a volunteer advocate for children of Jersey County? Advocate training explains more in depth about the program and what it entails. Every child's voice matters! Contact Jen...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47ICOG_0cFqn9Q900

Harvest Festival at The Vineyards

Grafton, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Join us October 23rd + 24th for Grafton Winery's Harvest Festival at the Vineyards! Live Music from Miles Station on Saturday + One Way Traffic on Sunday. Beer+Wine Tasting. Food Vendors including...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PLIOe_0cFqn9Q900

Catfish Willie Duo Saturday Night at The Bloody Bucket

Grafton, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 201 E Main St, Grafton, IL

Grafton is beautiful in October! Hope you can join us at this historic pub in the heart of town and a patio that overlooks the Mississippi. Indoor show...so it's rain or shine.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=046GjH_0cFqn9Q900

greenpond, il

Jerseyville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in greenpond_il? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Jerseyville, IL
Local
Illinois Government
City
Grafton, IL
Jerseyville, IL
Government
Jersey County, IL
Government
Grafton, IL
Government
County
Jersey County, IL
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jersey County Board#Il Considering#Sun Oct 10#Vineyards#Greenpond Il#Fandango
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Jerseyville Voice

Jerseyville Voice

Jerseyville, IL
42
Followers
232
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Jerseyville Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy