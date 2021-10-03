Jerseyville events coming up

(JERSEYVILLE, IL) Live events are coming to Jerseyville.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Jerseyville:

What You Need to Know about Back to Business Grant- Jerseyville 1 Jerseyville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Short presentation on the Back to Business grant followed by technical assistance at the Jersey County Board meeting.

Preservice Advocate Training Jerseyville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 201 W Pearl St, Jerseyville, IL

Considering becoming a volunteer advocate for children of Jersey County? Advocate training explains more in depth about the program and what it entails. Every child's voice matters! Contact Jen...

Harvest Festival at The Vineyards Grafton, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Join us October 23rd + 24th for Grafton Winery's Harvest Festival at the Vineyards! Live Music from Miles Station on Saturday + One Way Traffic on Sunday. Beer+Wine Tasting. Food Vendors including...

Catfish Willie Duo Saturday Night at The Bloody Bucket Grafton, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 201 E Main St, Grafton, IL

Grafton is beautiful in October! Hope you can join us at this historic pub in the heart of town and a patio that overlooks the Mississippi. Indoor show...so it's rain or shine.

greenpond, il Jerseyville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in greenpond_il? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.