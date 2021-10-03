Parsons calendar: Coming events

(PARSONS, KS) Parsons is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Parsons:

5th Annual Halloween Boo Bash Altamont, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: S Huston St, Altamont, KS

• Costume Contest 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. • Pumpkin Contest • Kid’s Games, Treat Bags Free Hotdogs, Prizes Cake Walk If you would like to donate a cake, please contact LeaAnn at the City Office at...

Neodesha USD 461 Mattress Fundraiser Neodesha, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 522 Wisconsin St, Neodesha, KS

Come get a better night's sleep AND support the Neodesha USD 461 Mattress Fundraiser! We will have over 20 different great name brands like Simmons Beautyrest mattresses on display, priced below...

Neewollah Independence, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 616 N Pennsylvania Ave, Independence, KS

Schedule: 6:30 PM: Queen Neelah Talent Competition Location: Memorial Hall Click Here For Ticket Information

Breakfast Burrito Assembly Scammon, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 401 E 4th St, Scammon, KS

Breakfast Burrito Assembly- Calling all Knights and any wives! We are selling breakfast burritos as a fundraiser and need help cooking and wrapping burritos! You may also like the following events...

Thunder on the Plains Neodesha, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1400 Wisconsin St, Neodesha, KS

A night of Pyro Musicals Hosted by Neodesha Chamber of Commerce & SizzBoom Fireworks and powered by Kansas City Area Pyrotechnicians