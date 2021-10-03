CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parsons, KS

Parsons calendar: Coming events

(PARSONS, KS) Parsons is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Parsons:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42p0np_0cFqn8XQ00

5th Annual Halloween Boo Bash

Altamont, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: S Huston St, Altamont, KS

• Costume Contest 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. • Pumpkin Contest • Kid’s Games, Treat Bags Free Hotdogs, Prizes Cake Walk If you would like to donate a cake, please contact LeaAnn at the City Office at...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h0LBz_0cFqn8XQ00

Neodesha USD 461 Mattress Fundraiser

Neodesha, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 522 Wisconsin St, Neodesha, KS

Come get a better night's sleep AND support the Neodesha USD 461 Mattress Fundraiser! We will have over 20 different great name brands like Simmons Beautyrest mattresses on display, priced below...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jh8N0_0cFqn8XQ00

Neewollah

Independence, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 616 N Pennsylvania Ave, Independence, KS

Schedule: 6:30 PM: Queen Neelah Talent Competition Location: Memorial Hall Click Here For Ticket Information

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lKzzE_0cFqn8XQ00

Breakfast Burrito Assembly

Scammon, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 401 E 4th St, Scammon, KS

Breakfast Burrito Assembly- Calling all Knights and any wives! We are selling breakfast burritos as a fundraiser and need help cooking and wrapping burritos! You may also like the following events...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c9drc_0cFqn8XQ00

Thunder on the Plains

Neodesha, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1400 Wisconsin St, Neodesha, KS

A night of Pyro Musicals Hosted by Neodesha Chamber of Commerce & SizzBoom Fireworks and powered by Kansas City Area Pyrotechnicians

Parsons Voice

Parsons Voice

Parsons, KS
ABOUT

With Parsons Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

