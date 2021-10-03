CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cameron, MO

Live events Cameron — what’s coming up

Cameron News Beat
Cameron News Beat
 6 days ago

(CAMERON, MO) Cameron is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Cameron area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rK4YN_0cFqn7eh00

Trunk or Treat & Great Pumpkin Glow 5K

Cameron, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 116 W 4th St, Cameron, MO

Join us again this year at the Old School for lots of candy and some good food and fun! Get your glow run forms in the office at the Old School Monday - Friday or print one off from the post.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UTW1g_0cFqn7eh00

IDEA Bootcamp Series (In Person)

Cameron, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 312 North Chestnut Street, Cameron, MO 64429

These trainings will be in person and include topics of being an effective advocate, the IEP process, and disagreement resolutions!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aL9bG_0cFqn7eh00

Weekly Racing Program

Winston, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 13141 MO-6, Winston, MO

Please call before attending any community events. It is likely that they will be postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus. You can find CDC coronavirus information at...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10V5EU_0cFqn7eh00

2021 10 Commandments Hike!

Cameron, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: 318 N Pine St, Cameron, MO

Come grow in faith and scouting fellowship! -hike to 4 different houses of worship and have discussions with clergy on the ten commandments in different faiths!

Learn More

McCarthy Auto Group Championship Night Weekly Racing

Winston, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 13141 MO-6, Winston, MO

McCarthy Auto Group Championship Night at the Races CLASSES -USRA Modifieds -USRA B-Mods -USRA Stock Cars -Pure Stock -Midwest Limited Late Models -Economy Mods

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cameron, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Winston, MO
Cameron, MO
Government
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Cameron News Beat

Cameron News Beat

Cameron, MO
72
Followers
258
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Cameron News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy