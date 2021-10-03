Live events Cameron — what’s coming up

(CAMERON, MO) Cameron is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Cameron area:

Trunk or Treat & Great Pumpkin Glow 5K Cameron, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 116 W 4th St, Cameron, MO

Join us again this year at the Old School for lots of candy and some good food and fun! Get your glow run forms in the office at the Old School Monday - Friday or print one off from the post.

IDEA Bootcamp Series (In Person) Cameron, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 312 North Chestnut Street, Cameron, MO 64429

These trainings will be in person and include topics of being an effective advocate, the IEP process, and disagreement resolutions!

Weekly Racing Program Winston, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 13141 MO-6, Winston, MO

Please call before attending any community events. It is likely that they will be postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus. You can find CDC coronavirus information at...

2021 10 Commandments Hike! Cameron, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: 318 N Pine St, Cameron, MO

Come grow in faith and scouting fellowship! -hike to 4 different houses of worship and have discussions with clergy on the ten commandments in different faiths!

McCarthy Auto Group Championship Night Weekly Racing Winston, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 13141 MO-6, Winston, MO

McCarthy Auto Group Championship Night at the Races CLASSES -USRA Modifieds -USRA B-Mods -USRA Stock Cars -Pure Stock -Midwest Limited Late Models -Economy Mods