Live events Weatherford — what’s coming up

(WEATHERFORD, OK) Weatherford is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Weatherford:

ThanksGrilling Class with Chef Jason Morse Weatherford, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 800 East Main Street, Weatherford, OK 73096

Are you looking for next level turkey tips this season?

Ragland LIVE at The Spotted Hound (Weatherford, OK) Weatherford, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:45 PM

Address: 10141 OK-54, Weatherford, OK

Ragland LIVE in Weatherford, OK Opening act TBA More info - https://www.facebook.com/thespottedhoundllc/ Click "going" for future updates on time/tickets/etc. Stream Ragland below: SPOTIFY...

2021_SWOSU Athletic Auction Weatherford, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Online only auction benefiting SWOSU Athletic Scholarships. Amazing items up for grab, including onc...

The B-17 Yankee Lady is coming to town! Weatherford, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Come fly in a B-17 Yankee Lady or take a tour and see the 'flying fortress' up close and personal. Click here for more details about flight tickets and special rates to the museum!

Ragland Weatherford, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:45 PM

Address: 10141 OK-54, Weatherford, OK

Ragland LIVE in Weatherford, OK Opening act TBA More info - https://www.facebook.com/thespottedhoundllc/ Click "going" for future updates on time/tickets/etc. Stream Ragland below: SPOTIFY...