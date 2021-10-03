Olive Hill calendar: Coming events

(OLIVE HILL, KY) Live events are coming to Olive Hill.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Olive Hill area:

"It's Fall Y'all!" Vendor & Craft Festival

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

"It's Fall Y'all!" Vendor & Craft Festival at Olive Hill Depot, Olive Hill, United States on Sat Oct 09 2021 at 11:00 am to 04:00 pm

KENTUCKY STATE GP & MX CHAMPIONSHIPS!!

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:05 PM

We have moto practice Friday morning. SXS racing Friday night. Saturday is GP race Sunday moto race. Gonna be a fun Halloween weekend.

A Gathering of Friends 2021

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 344 Caveland Dr, Olive Hill, KY

A Gathering of Friends 2021 Hosted By A Gathering of Friends. Event starts at Sat Oct 09 2021 at 02:00 pm and happening at Olive Hill., We will Gather at one of the cabins. There will be a sign at...

The Venue

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Acoustic outdoor concert series at The Venue in downtown Morehead. Tickets in the link provided.

Trunk or Treat

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Trunk Or Treat 2021 Events in Olive Hill, Discover best of Halloween Trunk Or Treat events, Parties, and Celebrations in Olive Hill. Find information & tickets of upcoming Trunk Or Treat events...