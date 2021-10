About a year ago, not long after Jaiden Winters’ golf season ended in the Lafayette Jefferson Regional, her swing coach Mat Blair posed a question to her. “I was playing my best golf at the end of the season, so my main goal was to go to state,” the New Prairie junior said. “He was like, what do you want to do? I told him I want to play golf in college. He said, all right, this is what you’re going to have to do to get your game where it needs to be.”

GOLF ・ 8 DAYS AGO