Fairfield, IA

Fairfield calendar: What's coming up

Fairfield Bulletin
 6 days ago

(FAIRFIELD, IA) Fairfield has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fairfield:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33MOFt_0cFqmK5600

Homeschool Adventures: October

Fairfield, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 2003 Libertyville Rd, Fairfield, IA

Preschool-2nd Grade: 10:30 - 11:30am *Meets at Shelter #1 3rd Grade & Up: 1:00 - 2:30pm This monthly program is designed for homeschool students to explore the park throughout the year. Each month...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rlwo3_0cFqmK5600

Blood Drive - ImpactLife

Fairfield, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 200 N Main St, Fairfield, IA

The October blood drive will be held on Wednesday, October 27th from 3:00pm - 6:00pm. ImpactLife (Formerly Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center) is the provider of blood and blood components...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TMCIf_0cFqmK5600

Mask - A - Rave

Fairfield, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Address: 200 North Main Street, Fairfield, IA 52556

A trip into another world! - 5 DJs - Immersive visuals by Triforce Productions - Sound by The Borg - Full bar

Barhydt Organ Series: Dr Jekyll & Mr Hyde with Jay Warren

Fairfield, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 200 N Main St, Fairfield, IA

Get your shriek on with this 1920's style Halloween party! Take a trip back in time and witness John Barrymore's legendary genius for horror with Paramount Pictures' 1920 film, Dr. Jekyll & Mr...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40VGD6_0cFqmK5600

Fairfield Farmers Market

Fairfield, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: East Grimes street, 2254 136th Blvd, Fairfield, IA

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 5 - October 27, 2021Wednesday, 3pm - 6pmLocation: Burlington St S. Court St., Central Park, SE corner

Fairfield Bulletin

Fairfield Bulletin

Fairfield, IA
