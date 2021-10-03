CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, MO

Clinton events coming soon

Clinton Bulletin
 6 days ago

(CLINTON, MO) Clinton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Clinton:

Holiday Craft Show

Clinton, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1008 E Sedalia Ave, Clinton, MO

Over 100 craft booths for you to get lost in. 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM.

Fish for Hope Crappie Tournament and Fish Fry

Clinton, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1267 E Hwy 7, Clinton, MO

5th Annual Fish for Hope Crappie Tournament and Fish Fry Crappie Tournament Registration 10.15 Trinity Lutheran Church Pavilion 5-7 pm Fishing hours (Truman Lake) 10.16 7:00a-2p in line by 3 FISH...

Paddle-Pedal-Run at Bucksaw!

Clinton, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 670 SE 803 Rd, Clinton, MO

Do it solo or with teammates! Bucksaw Marina is the beautiful venue for this adventure-style race. A 5k kayak paddle, 14-mile gravel bike ride, and a 5k run. Proceeds benefit Girls on the Run...

spruce, mo

Clinton, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 431 Missouri Ave, Clinton, MO

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in spruce_mo? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

Big BAM on the Katy 2021

Clinton, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Route Oct. 11: Day 1 Clinton to Sedalia 36 miles Oct. 12: Day 2 Sedalia to Boonville 36 miles Oct. 13: Day 3 Boonville to Jefferson City 48 miles Oct. 14: Day 4 Jefferson City to Hermann 44...

Clinton Bulletin

Clinton, MO
ABOUT

With Clinton Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

