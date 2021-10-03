Clinton events coming soon

(CLINTON, MO) Clinton has a full slate of live events coming up.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Clinton:

Holiday Craft Show Clinton, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1008 E Sedalia Ave, Clinton, MO

Over 100 craft booths for you to get lost in. 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM.

Fish for Hope Crappie Tournament and Fish Fry Clinton, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1267 E Hwy 7, Clinton, MO

5th Annual Fish for Hope Crappie Tournament and Fish Fry Crappie Tournament Registration 10.15 Trinity Lutheran Church Pavilion 5-7 pm Fishing hours (Truman Lake) 10.16 7:00a-2p in line by 3 FISH...

Paddle-Pedal-Run at Bucksaw! Clinton, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 670 SE 803 Rd, Clinton, MO

Do it solo or with teammates! Bucksaw Marina is the beautiful venue for this adventure-style race. A 5k kayak paddle, 14-mile gravel bike ride, and a 5k run. Proceeds benefit Girls on the Run...

spruce, mo Clinton, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 431 Missouri Ave, Clinton, MO

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in spruce_mo? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

Big BAM on the Katy 2021 Clinton, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Route Oct. 11: Day 1 Clinton to Sedalia 36 miles Oct. 12: Day 2 Sedalia to Boonville 36 miles Oct. 13: Day 3 Boonville to Jefferson City 48 miles Oct. 14: Day 4 Jefferson City to Hermann 44...