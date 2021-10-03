What’s up Tillamook: Local events calendar

(TILLAMOOK, OR) Tillamook has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Tillamook:

Mornings on Main Street Tillamook, OR

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Address: 208 Main Ave, Tillamook, OR

Join the Chamber for our monthly neighbor chat, an informal coffee and discussion of things happening around town. Conversations range from events to new business opening and who is looking for...

Flores de Verano, Flamenco en Vivo Tillamook Tillamook, OR

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 09:30 PM

Address: 5520 E. 3rd St. in, tilamook, OR 97141

Flamenco dancer Savannah Fuentes brings her fundraising and recovery tour to Tillamook.

23rd Annual Halloween Poker Run Tillamook, OR

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: Tillamook, OR

23rd Annual Halloween Poker Run is on Facebook. To connect with 23rd Annual Halloween Poker Run, join Facebook today.

Choir Rehearsal Tillamook, OR

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Join a choral group for weekly rehearsals and recording songs for Sunday worship. Vaccinated singers only, please!

Oregon Voices Traveling Exhibit Garibaldi, OR

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Our Oregon Voices traveling exhibit is a mobile version of the OHS permanent exhibit by the same name. The exhibit has five, three-sided pop-up kiosks that explore some of the important people...