Lamesa, TX

Lamesa calendar: Coming events

Lamesa Voice
Lamesa Voice
 6 days ago

(LAMESA, TX) Live events are lining up on the Lamesa calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lamesa area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ctPPx_0cFqmC1I00

The Penny Lawrence Band LIVE at The Coyote

Gail, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 100 Wasson Rd, Gail, TX

Regionally acclaimed and loved for their smooth vocals and outstanding musicianship - The Penny Lawrence Band delivers the best of classic rock and country! Come have a steak with friends on the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PLb8o_0cFqmC1I00

World Championship Long Range Steel

Lenorah, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 3311 Prc 2881, Lenorah, TX

REGISTRATION: Pre-registration is recommended. Entries are limited to 32 competitors. Individuals needing to cancel will receive a full refund if notification is given before October, 20 We will...

COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION OF TEXAS SONGWRITER'S SHOWCASE 2021

Gail, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 100 Wasson Rd, Gail, TX

Hosted by the Country Music Association of Texas, its the CMA Texas Songwriter's Showcase 2021 featuring the state's top songwriters and brightest up and coming talents on the Texas music scene...

The Bob Wills Texas Playboys Band

Gail, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 100 Wasson Rd, Gail, TX

Bob Wills’ Texas Playboys. Formed by Bob Wills in 1933, the band continues today under the leadership of Jason Roberts, a Western swing legend and 2 time Grammy award winner. Today’s band is an...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zfaBF_0cFqmC1I00

Yoga at Whitehouse Parker

Brownfield, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 702 Old Lamesa Rd, Brownfield, TX

Join Us for Yoga with a Vineyard View! Instructor Angie Pack Alspaugh will guide us through flow fit for newbies & or accomplished Yogi's. All are welcome, pay upon arrival - $20.00 cash per...

Lamesa Voice

Lamesa Voice

Lamesa, TX
