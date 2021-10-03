CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Marys, PA

Live events on the horizon in Saint Marys

St Marys Updates
St Marys Updates
 6 days ago

(SAINT MARYS, PA) Saint Marys is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Saint Marys:

Riveted Enamel Flowers Workshop

Brockway, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1200 Wood St, Brockway, PA

Students will have fun learning how to rivet enamel metalwork in this Thursday nite workshop with Oz Bender, from 6-9pm. Pre-pay to attend this workshop. Contact melissa.lovingood@brockwaycat.org...

Parker Dam’s 15th Annual Fall Festival and Pumpkin Float

Penfield, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 28 Fairview Rd, Penfield, PA

Come celebrate the traditions of autumn. The main festival runs all afternoon with opportunities to learn heritage skills, watch folks practice their crafts, and experience activities that may not...

Dos Hombres be Rockin' the Rhythm and Brews

Emporium, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 13285 PA-120, Emporium, PA

PARTY at Mack’s Rhythm and Brews Saturday October 23rd 8-11pm. Dance, Sing, wear your Bling. We’re gonna PARTY like CRAZY! DON’T MISS THIS EVENT! Also check out other Parties in Sinnamahoning ...

Scarecrow Paint & Sip

Saint Marys, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 875 Washington Road, Saint Marys, PA 15857

Come paint this adorable fall scarecrow with us! Fun and relaxing with all supplies and step by step instruction included.

Music Bingo 10.23.21 -Wilcox

Wilcox, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1867 Mefferts Run Rd, Wilcox, PA

Come hang out with our favorite musician, Jim Ronan. He\'s also going to be hosting MUSIC BINGO starting at 2pm and you can win some great prizes if he plays the right songs! There will be no...

