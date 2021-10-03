These New Jersey road trips showcase the state's quieter side

The beauty of life on the road in New Jersey is that one minute you may be in densest twists and turns of a highway interchange then emerge in the most stunning of settings, passing through dramatic peaks with a sprawling view of Manhattan in front of you. (Yes, we’re talking about that stretch of I-280 near The Oranges.) Or you’ll be cruising along the famed Jersey Shore only to find yourself pulling over at the most rustically delightful roadside market near the Pinelands (The Corn Stop in Mount Holly).