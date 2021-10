Eighteen former National Basketball Association players are charged with defrauding the NBA out of about $4 million. Among those eighteen former players is an alumnus of LSU. Glen "Big Baby" Davis, the former LSU Tiger who was a member of the 2008 World Champion Boston Celtics squad, is among the players accused of submitting false or fraudulent claims to be reimbursed by the NBA's health and welfare benefit plan. According to federal prosecutors, the players submitted those claims for medical and dental expenses they claimed to rack up but never did. The scheme lasted from 2017 to 2020. Prosecutors say of the $3.9 million dollars in claims allegedly filed by the defendants, the NBA's benefit plan paid them $2.5 million.

