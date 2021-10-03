What’s up Kosciusko: Local events calendar
(KOSCIUSKO, MS) Kosciusko has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Kosciusko:
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Bulldog Family Weekend will be held October 22-24, 2021. MSU football will take on the Vanderbilt Commodores in Nashville, TN and we will host a tailgate and watch party here in Stark Vegas. We...
Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 1448 Hwy 35 South, Carthage, MS
Pearl River Campmeeting is on Facebook. To connect with Pearl River Campmeeting, join Facebook today.
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Address: 109 W Main St, Carthage, MS
Please note that this is a Dale | Bailey, an Association Project. 20101 - Leake County Career Tech and High School ESSER II Estimated Construction Budget: Under $2,900,000 This work consists of...
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM
The 70th annual French Camp Harvest Festival will be held on Saturday, October 9 2021
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 1290 Smyth Lake Rd, Louisville, MS
Winston County Fall Dinner BanquetLake Tiak-O'Khata6:00 PM - 10:00 PMContact(s)Winston County MS0046@ducks.org
