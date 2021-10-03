CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kosciusko, MS

What’s up Kosciusko: Local events calendar

Kosciusko Times
 6 days ago

(KOSCIUSKO, MS) Kosciusko has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Kosciusko:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nc724_0cFqljzM00

Bulldog Family Weekend

French Camp, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Bulldog Family Weekend will be held October 22-24, 2021. MSU football will take on the Vanderbilt Commodores in Nashville, TN and we will host a tailgate and watch party here in Stark Vegas. We...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i9VaX_0cFqljzM00

Pearl River Campmeeting

Carthage, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1448 Hwy 35 South, Carthage, MS

Pearl River Campmeeting is on Facebook. To connect with Pearl River Campmeeting, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G8XyH_0cFqljzM00

20101 - Leake County Career Tech and High School ESSER II — Dale Partners Architects, PA

Carthage, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 109 W Main St, Carthage, MS

Please note that this is a Dale | Bailey, an Association Project. 20101 - Leake County Career Tech and High School ESSER II Estimated Construction Budget: Under $2,900,000 This work consists of...

French Camp Harvest Festival

French Camp, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

The 70th annual French Camp Harvest Festival will be held on Saturday, October 9 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lIGRh_0cFqljzM00

Winston County Fall Dinner Banquet

Louisville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1290 Smyth Lake Rd, Louisville, MS

Winston County Fall Dinner BanquetLake Tiak-O'Khata6:00 PM - 10:00 PMContact(s)Winston County MS0046@ducks.org

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
#Local Events#Live Events
Kosciusko Times

Kosciusko Times

Kosciusko, MS
ABOUT

With Kosciusko Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

