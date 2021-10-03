What’s up Kosciusko: Local events calendar

(KOSCIUSKO, MS) Kosciusko has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Kosciusko:

Bulldog Family Weekend French Camp, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Bulldog Family Weekend will be held October 22-24, 2021. MSU football will take on the Vanderbilt Commodores in Nashville, TN and we will host a tailgate and watch party here in Stark Vegas. We...

Pearl River Campmeeting Carthage, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1448 Hwy 35 South, Carthage, MS

Pearl River Campmeeting is on Facebook. To connect with Pearl River Campmeeting, join Facebook today.

20101 - Leake County Career Tech and High School ESSER II — Dale Partners Architects, PA Carthage, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 109 W Main St, Carthage, MS

Please note that this is a Dale | Bailey, an Association Project. 20101 - Leake County Career Tech and High School ESSER II Estimated Construction Budget: Under $2,900,000 This work consists of...

French Camp Harvest Festival French Camp, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

The 70th annual French Camp Harvest Festival will be held on Saturday, October 9 2021

Winston County Fall Dinner Banquet Louisville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1290 Smyth Lake Rd, Louisville, MS

Winston County Fall Dinner BanquetLake Tiak-O'Khata6:00 PM - 10:00 PMContact(s)Winston County MS0046@ducks.org