Globe, AZ

What’s up Globe: Local events calendar

 6 days ago

(GLOBE, AZ) Globe is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Globe:

Citizen's Academy

Globe, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 150 N Pine St, Globe, AZ

Dear City of Globe Citizen Academy Applicant, Thank you for considering participation in the City of Globe Citizen Academy! Below you will find an overview of the program, class schedules...

23rd Annual Ghosts of Globe Walking Tour

Globe, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Address: 149 East Oak Street, Globe, AZ 85501

Old West theatrical tales of local history and the un-explained. All brought to life in the places right where they occurred. Globe, AZ

Benefit Concert with Eric Ramsey & Steve Holmquist

Superior, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 240 Main St, Superior, AZ

Join Eric Ramsey and Steve Holmquist as they sing and tell stories to entertain you. This special Second Friday Music in the Park will benefit the LOST Trail. Raffle tickets will be sold and...

Annual Apache Jii Celebration

Globe, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1360 N Broad St, Globe, AZ

The celebration takes place in Globe on historic downtown Broad Street from 9 am to 5 pm. Artisans and some of the state's best Native American performers will be here to honor members of the San...

Red McLaughlin 3-D Invitational Archery Shoot

Globe, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 7096 Russell Rd, Globe, AZ

Address : Apache Bowhunter's Archery Range Globe AZ Phone : 928-425-2677 (Always call and confirm events.)

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Globe, AZ
ABOUT

With Globe Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

