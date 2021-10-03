Coming soon: Nevada events
(NEVADA, MO) Nevada has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Nevada:
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 09:50 AM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 AM
Address: 2108 Horton St, Fort Scott, KS
Local historian Arnold Schofield will open with a short presentation on the history of Gordon Parks and his return visit to his home town of Fort Scott, Kansas, in 1950, as documented in the book...
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 11:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Address: 1905 S Judson St, Fort Scott, KS
New Year A New Program! Unlimited Spin Classes for $50/Month or $5 A Class! - 10/07/2021
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Address: N Main St, Fort Scott, KS
Bring a lawn chair and come enjoy live music every Friday evening at the Heritage Park Pavilion starting April 23 – October 29. Weather permitting, as this is an outdoor event ~ please watch for...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM
Flapjack Fun Run 5k Sat October 9, 2021 Nevada, MO 64772 US
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Address: 100-198 Old Fort Blvd, Fort Scott, KS
Season:Summer Market Hours: May 1 - October, 2021Tuesdays, 4PM - 6PMSaturdays, 8AM - 12PM Location:Skubitz Plaza, Old Fort Boulevard, Fort Scott, KS 66701.
