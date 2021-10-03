Coming soon: Nevada events

(NEVADA, MO) Nevada has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Nevada:

"Gordon Parks: Fort Scott and The Learning Tree Revisited" Fort Scott, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 09:50 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 2108 Horton St, Fort Scott, KS

Local historian Arnold Schofield will open with a short presentation on the history of Gordon Parks and his return visit to his home town of Fort Scott, Kansas, in 1950, as documented in the book...

Spin Classes at Smallville Athletics, M&W 5:15pm, T&TH 6pm Fort Scott, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 1905 S Judson St, Fort Scott, KS

New Year A New Program! Unlimited Spin Classes for $50/Month or $5 A Class! - 10/07/2021

Concert in the Park Fort Scott, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: N Main St, Fort Scott, KS

Bring a lawn chair and come enjoy live music every Friday evening at the Heritage Park Pavilion starting April 23 – October 29. Weather permitting, as this is an outdoor event ~ please watch for...

Flapjack Fun Run 5k Nevada, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Flapjack Fun Run 5k Sat October 9, 2021 Nevada, MO 64772 US

Fort Scott Farmers' Market Fort Scott, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 100-198 Old Fort Blvd, Fort Scott, KS

Season:Summer Market Hours: May 1 - October, 2021Tuesdays, 4PM - 6PMSaturdays, 8AM - 12PM Location:Skubitz Plaza, Old Fort Boulevard, Fort Scott, KS 66701.