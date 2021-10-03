CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Dubai's Expo 2020 reveals 3 worker deaths from COVID-19

By ISABEL DEBRE Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xmpzu_0cFqleZj00

Dubai's Expo 2020 acknowledged for the first time on Sunday that three workers had died from the coronavirus over the course of building the world's fair during the pandemic, as the prestigious event draws scrutiny of labor conditions in the United Arab Emirates.

When asked at a press conference about deaths among Expo's vast foreign workforce, spokesperson Sconaid McGeachin said three workers had died from the virus in addition to three from construction incidents, without specifying when. She declined to describe the extent of the coronavirus outbreak among workers on site.

McGeachin again claimed the information about worker casualties was previously available, without elaborating. However, authorities in the run-up to the $7 billion fair did not provide any overall statistics for worker fatalities, injuries or coronavirus infections despite repeated requests from The Associated Press and other journalists.

The statement comes a day after Expo offered conflicting reports about how many workers had died in industrial incidents on site, before settling on three.

The UAE long has faced criticism from human rights activists over its poor treatment of the legions of low-paid migrant laborers from Africa, Asia and the Middle East who power the country's economy. Dubai has gambled billions on its elaborate World Expo, hoping to make it a huge tourist attraction and symbol of the country’s allure.

But problems have emerged. The European Parliament last month urged nations not to take part in Expo, citing the UAE’s “inhumane practices against foreign workers” that it said worsened during the pandemic.

To pay tribute to the thousands of workers who toiled to build the fairgrounds from scratch, Expo features a worker's monument, nestled between a performance stage and a popular Dubai bar chain.

Scores of somber stone columns jut up from the ground, wrapped with an incised roll call listing names of Expo laborers. The installation remains largely unmarked, save for a small plaque that reads: “Expo 2020 Dubai dedicates this monument to all our brothers and sisters who built the site.”

On Sunday, maintenance workers in bright orange vests knelt beside the stones, squinting and searching for names. When asked what they thought about the monument, the workers said they'd been repeatedly instructed by Expo authorities to direct all reporters who asked them questions to the event's official media center.

The global extravaganza also has renewed criticism from human rights groups of the UAE's restrictions on free expression.

At a press conference Saturday, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian answered a question about the European Parliament's concerns over labor abuses in the UAE, saying that France would not join the Parliament's call for an Expo boycott and instead raise any potential issues with Emirati authorities “behind closed doors.” However, the sensitive exchange was inexplicably missing from Expo's official transcript of the news conference, raising concerns about transparency at the site.

“I will look into that,” said McGeachin when asked about the omission. “I would like to say that this is an oversight.”

Meanwhile, Uganda’s long-serving President Yoweri Museveni flew in to tour his nation’s pavilion at Expo. He called the Emirati effort to build the Expo village “a challenge to the Africans” as the UAE had “turned a desert into a center of affluence.”

“Yesterday when I arrived, they took me for COVID test,” he said. “In Africa, sometimes we say, ‘Big people should not be checked.’”

———

Associated Press writer Jon Gambrell contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
Arkansas Online

Dubai Expo 2020 gives mixed numbers on worker fatalities

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- Dubai's Expo 2020 on Saturday offered conflicting figures for how many workers had been killed on site during construction of the world's fair, first saying five and then later three. In a later statement, Expo apologized and described the initial figure as a "mistake." Authorities...
WORLD
The Independent

For first time, Dubai Expo 2020 says 5 workers died on site

Dubai’s Expo 2020 on Saturday acknowledged that five workers had been killed on site during construction of the massive world’s fair, revealing for the first time overall statistics for worker fatalities. Expo previously said that its 200,000 laborers who built the site worked some 240 million hours in its construction. It had not offered any overall statistics previously on worker fatalities, injuries or coronavirus infections despite repeated requests from The Associated Press and other journalists. The admission comes after the European Parliament last month urged nations not to take part in Expo, citing the United Arab Emirates' “inhumane practices...
WORLD
newschain

Bosses of Dubai Expo 2020 admit five workers died during construction

Organisers of Dubai’s Expo 2020 have acknowledged that five workers were killed on site during construction of the massive world’s fair. Expo had previously said the 200,000 labourers who built the site worked 240 million hours, but had not offered any overall statistics on worker fatalities, injuries or coronavirus infections.
INDUSTRY
AFP

Three workers died building Dubai Expo, officials say

Three workers died and more than 70 suffered serious injuries building Dubai's Expo 2020 site, officials said on Saturday, insisting safety standards were "world-class". "We have established world-class policies, standards and processes that protect and support the health, safety, and wellbeing of everyone involved in Expo 2020 Dubai," the statement said.
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yoweri Museveni
breakingtravelnews.com

Finland reveals pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020

Finland has unveiled details of its national pavilion at Expo 2020 in Dubai ahead of the opening of the event on Friday. Together with over 100 partner companies, the country will be presenting solutions in areas such as natural resources and energy, ICT and digitalisation, smart cities, technology, education, health, design and tourism.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Russians flock to Serbia for Western-made COVID-19 vaccines

When Russian regulators approved the country's own coronavirus vaccine, it was a moment of national pride, and the Pavlov family was among those who rushed to take the injection. But international health authorities have not yet given their blessing to the Sputnik V shot.So when the family from Rostov-on-Don wanted to visit the West, they looked for a vaccine that would allow them to travel freely — a quest that brought them to Serbia, where hundreds of Russian citizens have flocked in recent weeks to receive Western-approved COVID-19 shots.Serbia, which is not a member of the European Union, is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Hungary offers to care for Romanian COVID-19 patients

Hungary has offered neighboring Romania help in caring for coronavirus patients as the country faces an alarming surge of COVID-19 cases and a shortage of intensive care beds — pushing its health care system to the brink of collapse. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto sent a letter over the weekend offering assistance to Romania in treating COVID-19 patients, Hungary’s Foreign Ministry told The Associated Press.“Negotiations are underway between the Romanian and Hungarian sides on the concrete form of the assistance,” the ministry said.Romania, a European Union nation of 19 million, is the second-least vaccinated country in the EU —...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Expo 2020#Economy#The Associated Press#Uae#The European Parliament
The Guardian

Australia warns China against ‘threat or use of force’ following Taiwan air incursions

The Australian government has raised concerns about China’s increased incursions into Taiwan’s air defence zone and warned against “the threat or use of force”. Taiwan has said Beijing sent nearly 150 fighter jets and bombers into its air defence zone over four consecutive days, prompting the US to describe the incursions as “provocative” and “destabilising”. Taiwan’s foreign minister, Joseph Wu, described the activity as “threatening”.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
americanmilitarynews.com

Pics: 4 Chinese warships off Alaskan coast; US military releases photos

Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) warships traveled within 46 miles of Alaska’s Aleutian Island coast last month and were photographed by U.S. Coast Guard images released on Sunday. The images, taken by U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf, spotted the Chinese ships on Aug. 30 inside the U.S. exclusive economic...
MILITARY
International Business Times

Biden Reveals Nuclear Stockpile: US Has 3,750 Warheads Vs. China’s Less Than 300

President Joe Biden’s administration said Tuesday that the United States has more than 3,700 warheads as of September 2020, marking the first time since 2018 that the government disclosed such information amid mounting tensions with China. In its new report, the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) said “the U.S. stockpile...
U.S. POLITICS
Defense One

Is This the Next US Military Base in Europe?

CAMP HERKUS, Lithuania — American soldiers have found gracious hosts in Lithuania. At this remote base, which opened in August and is now the temporary home of hundreds of American troops, government officials excitedly showed off the new 7-million-euro facility, which includes a gym stocked with state-of-the art treadmills and weight racks, rubber-turf basketball courts surrounded by container housing stuffed with bunk beds and gear, a PX selling cigarettes and candy, and a game hall where soldiers were playing first-person-shooter video games.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Uganda
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
United Arab Emirates
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Migrants die at Poland-Belarus border as outrage grows over humanitarian crisis

The first fatalities of migrants trying to enter the EU through Poland’s border with Belarus have been confirmed.With the dire situation facing migrants stranded at the Polish border becoming a national scandal over recent weeks, four deaths announced by the Polish authorities have cast the humanitarian crisis in an even more distressing light.“The bodies of three people who tried to cross the border illegally were found in the border region,” Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced on Monday.The Belarusian authorities, accused by neighbouring countries Poland, Latvia and Lithuania of shepherding migrants from the Middle East towards the borders of the...
IMMIGRATION
uticaphoenix.net

Angry scenes at Haiti airport as deported migrants arrive

Some of those who had just landed tried to rush back to the returning planes. Angry scenes broke out at Haiti’s main airport after migrants were deported to the country from the US. On Tuesday, migrants at the airport in Port-au-Prince rushed back towards the plane they had arrived on,...
IMMIGRATION
frommers.com

List of Airlines Requiring All Passengers to Be Vaccinated for Covid-19

So many airlines and airports are requiring employees to be vaccinated for Covid-19 that the measure has become the norm, not the exception. Adherence rates for flight crew are now, appropriately, sky-high; as of early October 2021, 99.5% of United Airlines workers were protected, according to the company. But not...
PUBLIC HEALTH
texasbreaking.com

New Documents Claim Wuhan And U.S. Scientists Planned To Make Coronaviruses

Experts claim that the scientists from Wuhan and United States planned to create coronavirus genomes in the newly leaked documents they got a hold of. The supposed aim of the creation is to study them. Experts Give Details About What They Found. The experts talked to Newsweek about the leaked...
SCIENCE
dailynewsen.com

Coronavirus, last minute | The Government announces that it will soon eliminate restrictions to access the terminals of Aena airports

The Minister of Transport, Raquel Sánchez, has announced this Saturday that the Council of Ministers will approve in the coming days that "restrictions on access to terminals" are eliminated at Aena airports, thanks to the progressive output of the pandemic. "We are going to bring these farewells or reception, facilitating...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC News

ABC News

416K+
Followers
106K+
Post
213M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy