Bremen, GA

Bremen calendar: Coming events

Bremen Voice
Bremen Voice
 6 days ago

(BREMEN, GA) Live events are coming to Bremen.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Bremen area:

HAUNTED HAYRIDE AT HAWKIIS FARM

Buchanan, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 3078 Business 27, Buchanan, GA

HAUNTED HAYRIDE AT HAWKIIS FARM About this Event Come ride the HAUNTED HAYRIDE at Hawkiis Farm! You will be greeted by creepy ghoulish hosts while you wait to board the ominous hay ride. What kind...

Live Music, Becka Marie

Bremen, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 1994 Old Bush Mill Rd, Bremen, GA

Come enjoy live music in the vineyard! Outside alcoholic beverages MAY NOT be brought onto the Trillium property, even in the parking lot. It is against farm winery laws, and we could lose our...

Kid's Bingo: Win Prizes!

Bremen, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 315 Hamilton Ave, Bremen, GA

Have fun with Miss Carmen with Kid's Bingo. Win Prizes! Refreshments will be served

We Appreciate our Fire Fighters!

Bremen, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 315 Hamilton Ave, Bremen, GA

Join Miss Pat at the Library for fun Stories about Fire Fighters. You may also like the following events from City of Bremen, Georgia

CMS (C) vs. Bremen

Bremen, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 504 Georgia Ave S, Bremen, GA

CMS (C) vs. Bremen at Bremen High School (Georgia), Bremen, GA 30110, Bremen, United States on Sat Oct 23 2021 at 02:30 pm

With Bremen Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

