Cadiz, KY

Live events coming up in Cadiz

Cadiz News Flash
 6 days ago

(CADIZ, KY) Cadiz has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Cadiz:

45th Annual Trigg County Country Ham Festival

Cadiz, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

After a 2020 hiatus, we are excited to welcome back the 45th annual Trigg County Ham Festival in Cadiz, Kentucky, coming in October of 2021! Friday-Sunday, October 8-9, 2021

Jouley/Electric Bus Tour - Trigg County Public Schools Stop!

Cadiz, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 180 Glenwood Mill Road, Cadiz, KY 42211

Come out and join us on Tuesday, October 26th for a special Jouley/ Electric Bus Demo!

Cadiz United Methodist Church Meals

Cadiz, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 02:45 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 03:45 AM

Cadiz United Methodist Church will resume Wednesday night meals. Meals will be pick up only. Meals can be picked up starting at 4:45 until 5:45 pm. Please call the church office at 522-6237 to...

Woolly Bear Weekend

Cadiz, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:59 AM

Bring the family to Nature Station during the holiday weekend for a kid-friendly weekend packed with cool activities! The wooly bear worm has been a common symbol and traditional sign of autumn...

Trigg County Relay for Life Survivors T-Shirt 2021

Cadiz, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Tuesday, October 26th 3:00 - 6:00pm Annex Parking Lot of Cadiz Baptist Church 72 Main St Drive Through Pick Up Only Sponsored By : Bank of Cadiz

Cadiz News Flash

Cadiz, KY
ABOUT

With Cadiz News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

