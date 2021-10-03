Live events coming up in Cadiz

(CADIZ, KY) Cadiz has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Cadiz:

45th Annual Trigg County Country Ham Festival Cadiz, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

After a 2020 hiatus, we are excited to welcome back the 45th annual Trigg County Ham Festival in Cadiz, Kentucky, coming in October of 2021! Friday-Sunday, October 8-9, 2021

Jouley/Electric Bus Tour - Trigg County Public Schools Stop! Cadiz, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 180 Glenwood Mill Road, Cadiz, KY 42211

Come out and join us on Tuesday, October 26th for a special Jouley/ Electric Bus Demo!

Cadiz United Methodist Church Meals Cadiz, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 02:45 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 03:45 AM

Cadiz United Methodist Church will resume Wednesday night meals. Meals will be pick up only. Meals can be picked up starting at 4:45 until 5:45 pm. Please call the church office at 522-6237 to...

Woolly Bear Weekend Cadiz, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:59 AM

Bring the family to Nature Station during the holiday weekend for a kid-friendly weekend packed with cool activities! The wooly bear worm has been a common symbol and traditional sign of autumn...

Trigg County Relay for Life Survivors T-Shirt 2021 Cadiz, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Tuesday, October 26th 3:00 - 6:00pm Annex Parking Lot of Cadiz Baptist Church 72 Main St Drive Through Pick Up Only Sponsored By : Bank of Cadiz