Coming soon: Price events
(PRICE, UT) Price is ready for live events.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Price:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM
Address: 595 East 400 North, Price, UT 84501
The best way to know a town is to visit its cemetery! A spooky and informative and sometimes hilarious tour of the Price Cemetery.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM
Address: 96 North Carbon Avenue, Price, UT 84501
Price was also considered the Black Sheep of Utah! Join us for a tour of all things vice that took place on Price Main Street.
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 01:00 PM
Address: 450 South Fairgrounds Way, Price, UT 84501
Tall Cop Jermaine Galloway provides the tools, resources, and training to combat substance abuse.
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Address: 375 S Carbon Ave # 134, Price, UT
Register for this Medicare Seminar to get your questions about Medicare answered by one of our licensed agents.
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Address: 185 E Main St, Price, UT
Count Tofourula hails from the tranquil mountains of Transylvania. Born a musical prodigy, he has spent most of his thousand years as a vampire and was once known as the “Elvis of Romania.” He now...
Comments / 0