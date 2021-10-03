Stilwell calendar: Coming events

(STILWELL, OK) Stilwell has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Stilwell:

Football Game! Tahlequah, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

NSU vs Northwest Missouri Hall of Fame Game/Scout Day/Educator Appreciation Game

Indigenous Peoples Day / Columbus Day Stilwell, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: N4660 Rd, Stilwell, OK

City offices will be closed for Indigenous Peoples Day / Columbus Day

Audio Crush Tahlequah, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 3307 Seven Clans Ave, Tahlequah, OK

Audio Crush at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah, 3307 Seven Clans Avenue, Tahlequah, United States on Fri Oct 08 2021 at 08:00 pm

Character & Animation 1 | Blended Stilwell, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 100 Maryetta Rd, Stilwell, OK

Learn Traditional 2D animation techniques & gain an understanding of the animation pre-production process. Develop your own project, storyboard, concept art & character designs. Connect with...

Oaktree Fall Classic Tahlequah, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

The OSDA's 4th trial this year. This will be in Tahlequah, OK and is hosted by Tom and Ruth Hines.