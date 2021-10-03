Bishop calendar: Coming events

(BISHOP, CA) Bishop has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Bishop area:

Thrill the World Bishop! Bishop, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: Bishop, CA

Mammoth Yoga Festival 2022 Mammoth Lakes, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 6201 Minaret Rd., Mammoth Lakes, CA 93546

4 days of stunning natural beauty and developing a deeper connection with your practice and your community in Mammoth Lakes.

Sober Yosemite National Park / Mammoth Lakes Mammoth Lakes, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 50 Hillside Drive, Mammoth Lakes, CA 93546

Experience the breathtaking fall colors of Yosemite National Park in October. Sober & sober-friendly travelers welcome.

♥Fall Color Hiking Trip in Mammoth Lakes♥ Mammoth Lakes, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Adventure grows big, bright and beautiful in a Mammoth Lakes fall. The natural awesomeness of the Eastern Sierra gets painted gold, crimson and orange and provides a backdrop for any epic story...

CCW & Renewal Bishop, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 3996 US-395, Bishop, CA

A one-day course which meets the training requirements to obtain or maintain a CCW & Renewal permit in Inyo and Mono Counties. Fee $110 New & $75 Renewal Visit our website to register www.STTARR.net