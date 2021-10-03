Franklin events coming soon

(FRANKLIN, VA) Franklin is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Franklin:

JCT Fall Classic Fr/So Girls Franklin, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

This is the location for the Freshman and Sophmore division of the Fall Classic. This is the first of 6 events that make up the Mid-Atlantic tour championship series where bowlers will be able to...

Franklin Cruse In - October 6, 2021 Franklin, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:30 AM

We welcome you to "Cruise In" for this week's Franklin Cruise In event! Open to Antique Cars and Trucks, Street Rods, and Custom Bikes. Make sure to stop at Franklin's Market on Main, farmers...

Sussex County Fall Forestry & Wildlife Field Tour Courtland, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 19127 Sandy Hill Rd, Courtland, VA

Join other forest landowners and natural resource professionals for an educational and fun day in the woods learning about forest and wildlife management. This tour promotes wise resource...

Hurricane Baseball Halloween Game and Youth Trick-or-Treat Event Franklin, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 100 N College Dr, Franklin, VA

Bring your family out to our annual Halloween Game to see your 2022 Hurricanes dressed in full costume as they play an exhibition game. Following the game there will be a FREE Trick-or-Treat event...

Gravitation- Live Acoustic at Serve Restaurant Franklin, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 102 N Main St, Franklin, VA

Our debut performance at Serve Restaurant in Franklin,VA. Playing a variety of hits from every genre. Come enjoy live music,dinner, and a few drinks!