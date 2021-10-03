CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Franklin, VA

Franklin events coming soon

Franklin Dispatch
Franklin Dispatch
 6 days ago

(FRANKLIN, VA) Franklin is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Franklin:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fZ7Ut_0cFqlL0200

JCT Fall Classic Fr/So Girls

Franklin, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

This is the location for the Freshman and Sophmore division of the Fall Classic. This is the first of 6 events that make up the Mid-Atlantic tour championship series where bowlers will be able to...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JYvPi_0cFqlL0200

Franklin Cruse In - October 6, 2021

Franklin, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:30 AM

We welcome you to "Cruise In" for this week's Franklin Cruise In event! Open to Antique Cars and Trucks, Street Rods, and Custom Bikes. Make sure to stop at Franklin's Market on Main, farmers...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O4kiX_0cFqlL0200

Sussex County Fall Forestry & Wildlife Field Tour

Courtland, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 19127 Sandy Hill Rd, Courtland, VA

Join other forest landowners and natural resource professionals for an educational and fun day in the woods learning about forest and wildlife management. This tour promotes wise resource...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21HdBr_0cFqlL0200

Hurricane Baseball Halloween Game and Youth Trick-or-Treat Event

Franklin, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 100 N College Dr, Franklin, VA

Bring your family out to our annual Halloween Game to see your 2022 Hurricanes dressed in full costume as they play an exhibition game. Following the game there will be a FREE Trick-or-Treat event...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jmXWS_0cFqlL0200

Gravitation- Live Acoustic at Serve Restaurant

Franklin, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 102 N Main St, Franklin, VA

Our debut performance at Serve Restaurant in Franklin,VA. Playing a variety of hits from every genre. Come enjoy live music,dinner, and a few drinks!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Courtland, VA
Franklin, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
City
Franklin, VA
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun Oct 10#The Fall Classic#Franklin Cruise In#Custom Bikes#Va Join#N College Dr#Serve Restaurant
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Franklin Dispatch

Franklin Dispatch

Franklin, VA
88
Followers
254
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Franklin Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy