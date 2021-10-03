CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bassett, VA

Bassett calendar: Events coming up

Bassett Bulletin
Bassett Bulletin
 6 days ago

(BASSETT, VA) Bassett has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Bassett area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VTx7s_0cFqlK7J00

5th Quarter

Collinsville, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 3030 Virginia Ave, Collinsville, VA

All local teens are invited to join us for free food, fun, games, and great fellowship with friends after the […]

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sqr9B_0cFqlK7J00

GWO – Basic Technical Training

Martinsville, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 191 Fayette St, Martinsville, VA

GWO ELECTRICAL The aim of this BTT Electrical Module is to give the Delegates the knowledge and skills to carry out basic electrical tasks (supervised by an experienced technician) using safe...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pNT2i_0cFqlK7J00

October 2021 "Race Night" Bassett Cruise In

Bassett, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Join us on Saturday, October 16th, in Downtown Bassett from 3 until 7PM for the season ending "Race Night" Bassett Hwy 57 Cruise-In. See hundreds of classic cars, enjoy great food along the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18b2gU_0cFqlK7J00

Medicare Open House/Seminar

Martinsville, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 50 Hampton Dr, Martinsville, VA

Register for this Medicare Seminar to get your questions about Medicare answered by one of our licensed agents.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34gD5W_0cFqlK7J00

Membership Classic at Philpott Reservoir

Henry County, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: Henry, VA

Membership Classic at Philpott Reservoir. 6am launch or safe light.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bassett, VA
Government
State
Virginia State
Martinsville, VA
Government
City
Collinsville, VA
City
Bassett, VA
Local
Virginia Government
City
Martinsville, VA
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare#Va Register#Philpott Reservoir
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Bassett Bulletin

Bassett Bulletin

Bassett, VA
84
Followers
252
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bassett Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy