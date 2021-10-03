Bassett calendar: Events coming up

(BASSETT, VA) Bassett has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Bassett area:

5th Quarter Collinsville, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 3030 Virginia Ave, Collinsville, VA

All local teens are invited to join us for free food, fun, games, and great fellowship with friends after the […]

GWO – Basic Technical Training Martinsville, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 191 Fayette St, Martinsville, VA

GWO ELECTRICAL The aim of this BTT Electrical Module is to give the Delegates the knowledge and skills to carry out basic electrical tasks (supervised by an experienced technician) using safe...

October 2021 "Race Night" Bassett Cruise In Bassett, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Join us on Saturday, October 16th, in Downtown Bassett from 3 until 7PM for the season ending "Race Night" Bassett Hwy 57 Cruise-In. See hundreds of classic cars, enjoy great food along the...

Medicare Open House/Seminar Martinsville, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 50 Hampton Dr, Martinsville, VA

Register for this Medicare Seminar to get your questions about Medicare answered by one of our licensed agents.

Membership Classic at Philpott Reservoir Henry County, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: Henry, VA

Membership Classic at Philpott Reservoir. 6am launch or safe light.