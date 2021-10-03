CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hondo, TX

Hondo events coming up

 6 days ago

(HONDO, TX) Hondo has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hondo:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vonyT_0cFqlJEa00

Halloween Trick or Treat Tote Bag

Castroville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1212 Fiorella St, Castroville, TX

Join us as we make & sew our own Halloween Trick or Treat Tote Bag! No sewing experience required, machines provided! This is a 1 adult/ 1 child paired event. This class if for recommended for...

Fresh Fall Cornucopia Workshop

Castroville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 1212 Fiorella St, Castroville, TX

Join us as we create our own fresh fall cornucopias! This a very limited event! Sizing in at 21" L x 8" W and complete with a minimum of six 2" fresh succulents, 2-3 mini pumpkins, gourds, & all...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K7FsC_0cFqlJEa00

Holiday Vendor Blender

Hondo, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 877 Co Rd 540, Hondo, TX

Explore all upcoming blender events in Hondo, Texas, find information & tickets for upcoming blender events happening in Hondo, Texas.

American Girl: Halloween

Castroville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1212 Fiorella St, Castroville, TX

Join us for an American Girl Event: Halloween! Join us as we create spooky arts & crafts for our dolls, enjoy fun & games, plus dinner! We'll celebrate the fun & happy side of fall & Halloween...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sHGph_0cFqlJEa00

Customer Appreciation Event

Hondo, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 2303 19th St, Hondo, TX

We want to celebrate all of our customers with a Customer Appreciation Day Event! FREE FOOD, TONS OF GIVEAWAYS AND SO MUCH MORE! Stop by and see us even if it is for a second or the whole time, we...

Hondo, TX
ABOUT

With Hondo Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

