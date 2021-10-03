Hondo events coming up

(HONDO, TX) Hondo has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hondo:

Halloween Trick or Treat Tote Bag Castroville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1212 Fiorella St, Castroville, TX

Join us as we make & sew our own Halloween Trick or Treat Tote Bag! No sewing experience required, machines provided! This is a 1 adult/ 1 child paired event. This class if for recommended for...

Fresh Fall Cornucopia Workshop Castroville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 1212 Fiorella St, Castroville, TX

Join us as we create our own fresh fall cornucopias! This a very limited event! Sizing in at 21" L x 8" W and complete with a minimum of six 2" fresh succulents, 2-3 mini pumpkins, gourds, & all...

Holiday Vendor Blender Hondo, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 877 Co Rd 540, Hondo, TX

American Girl: Halloween Castroville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1212 Fiorella St, Castroville, TX

Join us for an American Girl Event: Halloween! Join us as we create spooky arts & crafts for our dolls, enjoy fun & games, plus dinner! We'll celebrate the fun & happy side of fall & Halloween...

Customer Appreciation Event Hondo, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 2303 19th St, Hondo, TX

We want to celebrate all of our customers with a Customer Appreciation Day Event! FREE FOOD, TONS OF GIVEAWAYS AND SO MUCH MORE! Stop by and see us even if it is for a second or the whole time, we...