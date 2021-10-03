Lafayette calendar: What's coming up

(LAFAYETTE, TN) Lafayette has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lafayette area:

Allen County Scottsville Farmers Market Scottsville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: Scottsville, KY

Season:Summer Market Hours:May 1 - October 30, 2021Thursdays and Saturdays: 8:00 am - 12:00 pm Location:106 West Public Square

2021 Fall Revival Hartsville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: Hartsville, TN

2021 Fall Revival Service will begin nightly at 7:00pm starting September 26th and running as the spirit leads. Elder Greg Dunham and Elder Kevin Harrison will be preaching and the sermons will be...

Workforce Summit: 2021 Town Hall Tour for Allen, Metcalfe & Monroe Counties Scottsville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 10:00 AM

***NOTE: This is for businesses/community services within ALLEN, METCALFE & MONROE Counties ONLY. Please see full list of dates for events for other counties.*** As most of us are aware, more and...

Initial Door Hanger Painting Class Red Boiling Springs, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 252 Main St, Red Boiling Springs, TN

Step Back in Time is excited to offer you a wooden initial door hanger class. Paint your initial or paint one as a gift. Reservations must be made by October 14th to give the instructor time to...

AUCTION COMING SOON: Beautiful 54+/- Acres Farm in Bethpage, TN - Selling in 10 Tracts Bethpage, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Comas Montgomery Realty & Auction Co., Inc. is having AUCTION COMING SOON: Beautiful 54+/- Acres Farm in Bethpage, TN - Selling in 10 Tracts in Bethpage TN on Oct 31, 2021. Preview auction items...