Lafayette, TN

Lafayette calendar: What's coming up

Lafayette News Alert
 6 days ago

(LAFAYETTE, TN) Lafayette has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lafayette area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4agP1U_0cFqlGaP00

Allen County Scottsville Farmers Market

Scottsville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: Scottsville, KY

Season:Summer Market Hours:May 1 - October 30, 2021Thursdays and Saturdays: 8:00 am - 12:00 pm Location:106 West Public Square

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28COwj_0cFqlGaP00

2021 Fall Revival

Hartsville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: Hartsville, TN

2021 Fall Revival Service will begin nightly at 7:00pm starting September 26th and running as the spirit leads. Elder Greg Dunham and Elder Kevin Harrison will be preaching and the sermons will be...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2txudI_0cFqlGaP00

Workforce Summit: 2021 Town Hall Tour for Allen, Metcalfe & Monroe Counties

Scottsville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 10:00 AM

***NOTE: This is for businesses/community services within ALLEN, METCALFE & MONROE Counties ONLY. Please see full list of dates for events for other counties.*** As most of us are aware, more and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ORmJr_0cFqlGaP00

Initial Door Hanger Painting Class

Red Boiling Springs, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 252 Main St, Red Boiling Springs, TN

Step Back in Time is excited to offer you a wooden initial door hanger class. Paint your initial or paint one as a gift. Reservations must be made by October 14th to give the instructor time to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ayRFg_0cFqlGaP00

AUCTION COMING SOON: Beautiful 54+/- Acres Farm in Bethpage, TN - Selling in 10 Tracts

Bethpage, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Comas Montgomery Realty & Auction Co., Inc. is having AUCTION COMING SOON: Beautiful 54+/- Acres Farm in Bethpage, TN - Selling in 10 Tracts in Bethpage TN on Oct 31, 2021. Preview auction items...

Lafayette, TN
With Lafayette News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

