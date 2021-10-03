CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slippery Rock, PA

Slippery Rock calendar: Events coming up

Slippery Rock Today
Slippery Rock Today
 6 days ago

(SLIPPERY ROCK, PA) Live events are coming to Slippery Rock.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Slippery Rock:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0915FG_0cFqlFhg00

Slippery Rock Community Farmers' Market

Slippery Rock, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 877 Franklin Rd, Slippery Rock, PA

Season:Summer Market Hours: May 15 - October 2021Saturdays, 9AM - 12PM Location:Gateway Park, Main and Elm Streets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tNrUl_0cFqlFhg00

My New Best Friend

Slippery Rock, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

A new dark comedy by Brooke Berman, directed by Laura Smiley. Claire and Sevrin, newly minted best friends, take a thrilling walk in each other's shoes when they swap apartments for the summer...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C8FiX_0cFqlFhg00

Meditating on the Niyamas ($25)

Grove City, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 222 S Broad St, Grove City, PA

October’s meditation offering will be focused on the second limb of yoga, the niyamas or personal disciplines. We will be combining restorative poses, breathing techniques and guided meditation...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pMQJh_0cFqlFhg00

First Baptist Eagles and Alumni Night

Slippery Rock, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 130 Elliott Ln, Slippery Rock, PA

Join us for some friendly competitions at the camp. Alumni Soccer game @ 4:30 Alumni Volleyball game @ 5 FBCS Cheerleaders perform @ 6:15 FBCS Staff vs. FBCS Eagles volleyball game @ 6:30 We will...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18cwWm_0cFqlFhg00

Music Major for a Day

Slippery Rock, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: Slippery Rock, PA

The Slippery Rock University Department of Music invites you to Music Major for a Day! Interested in Music Education, Music Performance, Music Therapy, or Bachelor of Arts in Music? Join us for a...

