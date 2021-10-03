CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carthage, TX

Carthage calendar: Coming events

Carthage Voice
Carthage Voice
 6 days ago

(CARTHAGE, TX) Carthage has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Carthage:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y0qnI_0cFqlDwE00

Candy and Cauldrons

Tatum, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 9515 Co Rd 2181D, Tatum, TX

Come to Martin Creek Lake State Park and Trick or Treat at our ghoulishly decorated shelter loop. This is a wonderful opportunity for your goblins and ghouls to trick or treat in a fun and safe...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZYqHE_0cFqlDwE00

Brody Cup II MEET AND GREET

Carthage, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Address: 1702 South Adams Street, Carthage, TX 75633

BRODY CUP II MEET AND GREET! GUEST TO ANNOUCNCED SOON!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xu1aR_0cFqlDwE00

Halloween on the Square

Carthage, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Trick or Treat around the downtown Carthage, Texas square, lots of candy and surprises!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f6FZw_0cFqlDwE00

Live Acoustic Song Swap with Colton Mathis & Sean Christopher, Friday October 15 - No Cover

Carthage, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

TCMA Event Center is always full of live music! Join us on Friday, October 15 as we welcome some great live music with an acoustic song swap from COLTON MATHIS & SEAN CHRISTOPHER! Doors open at...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BHjtk_0cFqlDwE00

Varsity Football @ Beckville

Beckville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Return Varsity Football @ Beckville 10/15/2021 7:30 pm to 10:30 pm (Source:

