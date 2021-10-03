CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moulton, AL

Moulton events coming up

Moulton Voice
Moulton Voice
 6 days ago

(MOULTON, AL) Moulton is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Moulton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KFNdR_0cFqlC3V00

Singing the Blues

Decatur, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Feb 02, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Feb 02, 09:00 PM

Address: 802-A Wilson Street Northwest, Decatur, AL 35601

Dinner, dancing and a silent auction. First annual black tie gala benefitting Feeding Families of AL.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XSjIy_0cFqlC3V00

Vintage Market Days® of North Alabama presents "Pile on the Merry"

Decatur, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 67 Horse Center Road, Decatur, AL 35603

Vintage Market Days® returns to Celebration Arena for our holiday market, "Pile on the Merry", October 29th - 31st, 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47W1uA_0cFqlC3V00

Speak Up Conference

Decatur, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Mar 03, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Mar 03, 02:00 PM

Address: 1101 6th Avenue Northeast, Decatur, AL 35601

The Speak Up Conference has been driven by the Holy Spirit to help individuals realize they are not alone and there is hope.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29V5aU_0cFqlC3V00

Moulton, AL

Moulton, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 14774 AL-157, Moulton, AL

Cornerstone Church Pastors Tony & Sonya Collins 14774 Alabama Highway 157 Mouton, AL 35650 Service Time: 7:00PM Nightly

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tQcpC_0cFqlC3V00

Decatur Christmas Parade

Decatur, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Dec 12, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Dec 12, 03:00 PM

Address: 2nd Avenue, Decatur, AL 35601

2021 Decatur Christmas Parade, the evening of Monday, December 6th, beginning at 6pm! Come celebrate Christmas with our community!

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
#Christmas#Live Events#Al Rrb Moulton#Al 35601 Dinner#Feeding Families#Sun Oct 10#Celebration Arena#Al Cornerstone Church#Al 35650#Al 35601 2021
With Moulton Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

