Sullivan, MO

Sullivan events coming soon

 6 days ago

(SULLIVAN, MO) Live events are coming to Sullivan.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Sullivan area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UJNAU_0cFqlBAm00

Homeschool Field Trip Day

Bourbon, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 8289 N Service Rd W, Bourbon, MO

This is Heartland Farms Annual Homeschool Field Trip day. Cost: $8 for all people 3 and up 2 and under are free. This includes: corn maze, hayride to the pumpkin patch, corn pit, petting zoo...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JkIf4_0cFqlBAm00

Four Rivers Conference Championships

Sullivan, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 150 Progress Dr, Sullivan, MO

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 Four Rivers Conference Championships, hosted by Sullivan High School in Sullivan MO. Starting Tuesday, October 19th.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0arLD0_0cFqlBAm00

Heritage Festival Day at Harney Mansion

Sullivan, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 2 W Springfield Rd, Sullivan, MO

The days events will start with the Farmers Market at 7 am...Don't miss this great event...Chili Cook Off, Pumpkin Carving Contest, Barrel Rides, Face Painting, & more!

Halloween at Heartland Farms!

Bourbon, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 8289 N Service Rd W, Bourbon, MO

Halloween at Heartland Farms! Need we say more? Mark your calendars for our LAST WEEKEND open for the 2021 Fall Season! The BEST part about this weekend is that with Paid Admission to our farm...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44rbiP_0cFqlBAm00

Ruby Leigh

Bourbon, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 362 E Pine St, Bourbon, MO

let's welcome back to bourbon Miss Ruby Leigh and all her talented. you will enjoy an evening of country music new. and old and it's just amazing to hear her sing. Don't miss out.. Mark your calendar.

Sullivan, MO
