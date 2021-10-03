CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenville, AL

What’s up Greenville: Local events calendar

Greenville News Beat
Greenville News Beat
 6 days ago

(GREENVILLE, AL) Greenville is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Greenville area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S0ypo_0cFqlAI300

Fall Quarterly Meeting

Luverne, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 45 E 3rd St, Luverne, AL

Quarterly meeting hosted by First Baptist Church Luverne, co-hosted with Union and Chapel Hill

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33ZrdV_0cFqlAI300

3. Weinprobe Fulda Rotweinprobe

Greenville, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Address: Buttermarkt 17, 36037 Fulda

Herbstzeit ist Rotweinzeit! Lernt die verschiedenen Aromen und Geschmäcker kennen.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2okBzw_0cFqlAI300

2. Weinprobe Fulda Käse und Wein

Greenville, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: Buttermarkt 17, 36037 Fulda

Welcher Wein passt zu welchem Käse? Wir haben für Euch tolle Wein und Käse Foodpairings zusammen gestellt.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bM0kZ_0cFqlAI300

ACA Varsity Football @ CCA

Luverne, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 608 Country Club Dr, Luverne, AL

The Crenshaw Christian Academy (Luverne, AL) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Abbeville Christian Academy (Abbeville, AL) on Friday, October 15 @ 7p.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pyhqq_0cFqlAI300

36028

Greenville, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in 36028? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Abbeville, AL
Greenville, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Government
City
Greenville, AL
City
Luverne, AL
City
Union, AL
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Al Quarterly#Chapel Hill#Aromen#Wir Haben F R Euch#Fandango
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Greenville News Beat

Greenville News Beat

Greenville, AL
57
Followers
254
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Greenville News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy