CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Norwich, NY

Norwich calendar: What's coming up

Norwich News Alert
Norwich News Alert
 6 days ago

(NORWICH, NY) Norwich is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Norwich:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11aU4a_0cFql9UZ00

GOATOBERFEST at NY Goat Yoga

South New Berlin, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 336 Coye Brook Road, South New Berlin, NY 13843

GOAToberfest... Like Oktoberfest, but with goats!  Life can't get any better.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YqkPd_0cFql9UZ00

3rd Annual Electric Car Show at Rogers Center 10/3/21 11am-2 pm.

Sherburne, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 2721 NY-80, Sherburne, NY

Join Friends of Rogers for our 3rd annual Electric Car Show with National Drive Electric Week at Rogers Environmental Education Center. Event is Sunday, October 3rd from 11 am to 2 pm in the main...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xLQOp_0cFql9UZ00

Empire Cornhole 2021 ACL Regional #1

South New Berlin, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Address: 3327 NY-8, South New Berlin, NY

- Doubles play for all levels (Novice/Intermediate, Competitive and Advanced) will start at 1030am with registration starting at 930am. - Singles play will Follow after doubles, close to 230pm...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xBBNg_0cFql9UZ00

CVARA Meeting 2021-10

Norwich, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 167 County Rd 32A, Norwich, NY

Regular business meeting of the CVARA. These meetings are currently being held at the Chenango County Grange Hall, 167 CR-32A Norwich NY. Meeting begins at 1900 (7PM) Local time. This meeting is...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HzGmE_0cFql9UZ00

Halloween Minis

Norwich, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Halloween Minis Norwich, NY Saturday October 30th 15 minute sessions Retainer required to book $100

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norwich, NY
Government
City
Norwich, NY
City
Sherburne, NY
City
Berlin, NY
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Environmental Education#Sun Oct 10#Ny Regular#Cvara
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Norwich News Alert

Norwich News Alert

Norwich, NY
33
Followers
236
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Norwich News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy