Norwich calendar: What's coming up
(NORWICH, NY) Norwich is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Norwich:
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Address: 336 Coye Brook Road, South New Berlin, NY 13843
GOAToberfest... Like Oktoberfest, but with goats! Life can't get any better.
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM
Address: 2721 NY-80, Sherburne, NY
Join Friends of Rogers for our 3rd annual Electric Car Show with National Drive Electric Week at Rogers Environmental Education Center. Event is Sunday, October 3rd from 11 am to 2 pm in the main...
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:30 AM
Address: 3327 NY-8, South New Berlin, NY
- Doubles play for all levels (Novice/Intermediate, Competitive and Advanced) will start at 1030am with registration starting at 930am. - Singles play will Follow after doubles, close to 230pm...
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 01:30 PM
Address: 167 County Rd 32A, Norwich, NY
Regular business meeting of the CVARA. These meetings are currently being held at the Chenango County Grange Hall, 167 CR-32A Norwich NY. Meeting begins at 1900 (7PM) Local time. This meeting is...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:30 PM
Halloween Minis Norwich, NY Saturday October 30th 15 minute sessions Retainer required to book $100
