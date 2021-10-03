CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk City, OK

Coming soon: Elk City events

Elk City Digest
Elk City Digest
 6 days ago

(ELK CITY, OK) Live events are lining up on the Elk City calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Elk City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lqXc3_0cFql8bq00

Zombie Run

Lone Wolf, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 14681 OK-44A, Lone Wolf, OK

The dead are back to celebrate Hallows Eve early! See if you can survive the zombie apocalypse while working off the Halloween candy! Each contestant will get four limbs (ribbons) and run the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fCGvC_0cFql8bq00

Fall Big Om Yoga Retreat 2021

Lone Wolf, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 22469 Lodge Road, Lone Wolf, OK

Quartz Mountain State Park is the home of the Fall Big Om Yoga Retreat. This amazing new Oklahoma State Park got a $10 Million dollar face lift. We will provide everything you need to let go and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jYFcy_0cFql8bq00

Vendors Needed Hometown Harvest

Hobart, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 316 S Main St, Hobart, OK

Vendors are needed for our 3rd Hometown Harvest. Vendor fees are $25 and $20 for electric. Call the Main Street office at 580-726-2553 for more information

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qHCr4_0cFql8bq00

Gospel Meeting with Gary Hampton

Elk City, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 216 N Adams Ave, Elk City, OK

Gospel Meeting with Gary Hampton is on Facebook. To connect with Gospel Meeting with Gary Hampton, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z3uwR_0cFql8bq00

CIRCUS MONSTER MASH - CLINTON, OK

Clinton, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 101 S. 4th St., Clinton, OK 73601

All the fun of a traditional circus with our talented acrobats, magic, jugglers, clown, transformer and more with a special Halloween twist!

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acrobats#Halloween Candy#Sun Oct 10#Hometown Harvest#Gospel Meeting
Elk City Digest

Elk City Digest

Elk City, OK
