Coming soon: Claremont events

(CLAREMONT, NH) Live events are lining up on the Claremont calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Claremont:

Open Mic night hosted by Back Porch Bandits and Daddy's Pizza Claremont, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 50 Pleasant St, Claremont, NH

Come out and bring your instruments, voices, or just your ears. Enjoy some tasty pizza and have a drink. First Thursday of every month is open Mic! Hope to see you there

Bitter Pill at the Claremont Opera House Claremont, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 58 Opera House Square, Claremont, NH

Nothing like a theatre show! We are bringing the bitter to the 124 year old Claremont Opera house in Claremont, NH for two hours of original foot stompin' goodness. Music starts at 8pm. Ticket...

ILMA (CO-OP) Varsity Football @ Stevens Claremont, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 175 Broad St, Claremont, NH

The Stevens (Claremont, NH) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Inter-Lakes/Moultonborough Academy (Meredith, NH) on Friday, October 8 @ 7p.

Moody Park Spooky Ride Claremont, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 152 Maple Ave, Claremont, NH

Description Claremont Parks and Rec. and Claremont Cycle Depot have joined up to present an event that will have riders heading for the hills. Sign up for the Moody Park Spooky Ride. A haunted...

Open House - 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Claremont, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Find out more about this 35 Mann Court Claremont, NH real estate listing | MLS# 4884360.