Pleasanton, TX

Events on the Pleasanton calendar

Pleasanton News Watch
 6 days ago

(PLEASANTON, TX) Pleasanton is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Pleasanton:

October Potluck - National Day of Boston Cream Pie

Elmendorf, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 1238 County Rd 125, Elmendorf, TX

Who wants to celebrate the National Day of Boston Creme Pie?!?!? Join Vista Ridge RV Park for our monthly potluck as we join together to share a meal and have some friendly board game competition...

AF Furry Fitness 5K

Floresville, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Address: 101 Club Drive, ##1642, Floresville, TX 78114

Come out and join! Help us raise funds for our Wilson County No Kill Animal Shelter! They are a 501C3 and operate through Volunteer!

Celebration of life

Jourdanton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1004 Campbell Ave, Jourdanton, TX

Here is Frances Holland’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. With heavy hearts, we announce the death of Frances Holland of Poteet, Texas, born in Jourdanton, Texas, who...

Vehicle Rescuer Level 2: NFPA 1006

Pleasanton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

ARE128 | This Vehicle Extrication course meets or exceeds the requirements for NFPA 1006 Standards for Technical Rescuer Professional Qualification, Vehicle Rescuer - Level 2. The course includes...

Fall Craft Day

Elmendorf, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1238 County Rd 125, Elmendorf, TX

Shari will be leading us in a new fall craft project! Be sure to save the date so we can craft together :)

Learn More

