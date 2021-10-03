CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camdenton, MO

Coming soon: Camdenton events

Camdenton Times
Camdenton Times
 6 days ago

(CAMDENTON, MO) Live events are lining up on the Camdenton calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Camdenton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DEO8B_0cFql5xf00

Celebration of Life

Camdenton, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Lisa M. Wilcox, age 40, of Camdenton, Missouri Passed away September 17, 2021 at Lake Regional Health Systems in Osage Beach, Missouri. She fought a great battle but lost her fight to breast...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w3ysM_0cFql5xf00

Farmers Market in Camdenton

Camdenton, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 1 - October, 2021Saturdays, 7AM - 12PM Location: 1 Court Cir NorthWest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15E6VF_0cFql5xf00

Quilt Show is BACK

Camdenton, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Come see our Quilts displayed in the Fellowship Hall. Vote for our favorite in several categories! Buy something from our Boutique or get a bargain at our Quilter's Corner. We are BACK this year...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eYvqr_0cFql5xf00

ChristiAna at Larry’s On The Lake!

Camdenton, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:59 PM

Address: 364 Galley Rd, Camdenton, MO

Saturday, October 9, 2021, 9 p.m.- 1 p.m. Where: Larry's on the Lake, 364 Galley Rd., Camdenton, MO. 65020 Larry's On the Lake is a floating restaurant and bar that is located at the 31 MM known...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xGuGP_0cFql5xf00

Lake of the Ozarks MOSAF event #3

Camdenton, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 524 Recreation Row, Camdenton, MO

Lake of the Ozarks MOSAF tournament trail event #3 of the 2021/2022 season. $40. per team entry fee Registration at the ramp on 10/9 from 3-5 pm Mandatory pre tournament meeting at the ramp on...

The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
