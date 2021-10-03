Coming soon: Camdenton events

(CAMDENTON, MO) Live events are lining up on the Camdenton calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Camdenton:

Celebration of Life Camdenton, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Lisa M. Wilcox, age 40, of Camdenton, Missouri Passed away September 17, 2021 at Lake Regional Health Systems in Osage Beach, Missouri. She fought a great battle but lost her fight to breast...

Farmers Market in Camdenton Camdenton, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 1 - October, 2021Saturdays, 7AM - 12PM Location: 1 Court Cir NorthWest

Quilt Show is BACK Camdenton, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Come see our Quilts displayed in the Fellowship Hall. Vote for our favorite in several categories! Buy something from our Boutique or get a bargain at our Quilter's Corner. We are BACK this year...

ChristiAna at Larry’s On The Lake! Camdenton, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:59 PM

Address: 364 Galley Rd, Camdenton, MO

Saturday, October 9, 2021, 9 p.m.- 1 p.m. Where: Larry's on the Lake, 364 Galley Rd., Camdenton, MO. 65020 Larry's On the Lake is a floating restaurant and bar that is located at the 31 MM known...

Lake of the Ozarks MOSAF event #3 Camdenton, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 524 Recreation Row, Camdenton, MO

Lake of the Ozarks MOSAF tournament trail event #3 of the 2021/2022 season. $40. per team entry fee Registration at the ramp on 10/9 from 3-5 pm Mandatory pre tournament meeting at the ramp on...