Alexander, AR

Live events on the horizon in Alexander

Alexander Today
 6 days ago

(ALEXANDER, AR) Alexander has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Alexander:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BPs33_0cFql44w00

Murphy Saline Gun-Knife Show

Benton, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 17322 I-30, Benton, AR

Murphy Saline Gun-Knife Show information of gun show by date cost contact information & maps of these Arkansas gun show locations

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FPV8U_0cFql44w00

October Drive-Thru Community Cafe

Mabelvale, Little Rock, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 11100 Chicot Rd, Mabelvale, AR

We're back! We can't wait to kick off our first cafe of the school year. We'll have great free food for anyone. CALS (library) will have information on their programs and services. Plus, we're...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1niVt5_0cFql44w00

Power of Vagus Nerve: Secret Weapon Against Stress - Little Rock

Alexander, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Little Rock, AR 72002

3hr Online Workshop focused on the Power of Vagus Nerve: The Secret Weapon to Stress for $90

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OExQR_0cFql44w00

Denim and Diamonds 2021

Bryant, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 100 Hill Rd, Bryant, AR

2020 may have given us the blues but we are back this year with Denim and Diamonds 2021! Join us as we kick up our boots for a barn raising good time benefiting the men, women, and children with...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aVvvs_0cFql44w00

Supreme Fixture's 2nd Annual Trunk or Treat

Alexander, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

For the second consecutive October, Supreme Fixture will be hosting a Trunk or Treat on its property. Last year, we were able to see more than 500 people in our community come out to our event and...

#Live Events#Sun Oct 10#The Power Of Vagus Nerve#Denim And Diamonds 2021#Supreme Fixture
