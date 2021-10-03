Live events Oakland — what’s coming up

(OAKLAND, MD) Oakland is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Oakland:

Autumn Glory Turkey Dinners Oakland, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 527 Hamill St, Oakland, MD

Turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, sauerkraut, cranberries, roll, and pumpkin pie. $12 adults and $10 children. For more information, call 301 334 1119. Information courtesy of...

Woodlake Tree Farm 13th Annual Autumn Glory Spectacular Oakland, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 2858 Broadford Rd, Oakland, MD

13th annual Autumn Glory Spectacular! Woodlake Tree Farm picks all year to bring unique and wonderful items to you. Come see their selection of antique, vintage, and fall décor, including pumpkins...

Mountain Lake Park Museum/Ticket Office Mountain Lake Park, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1007 Allegheny Dr, Mountain Lake Park, MD

Experience the “Victorian” past of Mountain Lake Park. Visit the “Ticket Office/Museum” (Rt. 135 & G St.) to obtain a tour guide brochure or app for the “Historic Tour.” On Friday, take a Trolley...

Simon Pearce Autumn Glory Sale Mountain Lake Park, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 265 Glass Dr, Mountain Lake Park, MD

This Autumn Glory tradition is back! Watch the glass-makers demonstrate the art of glassblowing. Shop the Autumn Glory Sale and save 25% off select items, including second-quality glass, pottery...

On-Farm Soil Health Hub Meetup Oakland, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 530 Lynndale Road, Oakland, MD 21550

Network with other soil-health-curious farmers at this FREE, on-farm event at Backbone Food Farm in Oakland, MD. Registration required.