Kewanee, IL

Events on the Kewanee calendar

Kewanee News Alert
 6 days ago

(KEWANEE, IL) Kewanee is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Kewanee area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZSOIQ_0cFql2JU00

ADULT BOOK CLUB

Kewanee, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 102 S Tremont St, Kewanee, IL

ADULT BOOK CLUB Hosted By Kewanee Public Library. Event starts at Mon Oct 18 2021 at 02:00 pm and happening at Kewanee., Our next meeting date is October 18th where we will be discussing The Boys...

Annual Area Art Show

Kewanee, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 102 S Tremont St, Kewanee, IL

We’re excited to announce that our annual area art show is back! Whether you're a photographer or a painter, a sculptor or a potter, a professional or a hobbyist, we'd love to showcase your art...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HUFCT_0cFql2JU00

Trunk or Treat!

Kewanee, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 107 N Main St, Kewanee, IL

Trunk or Treat! at Hill Church, 107 N Main St, Kewanee, IL 61443, Kewanee, United States on Sun Oct 24 2021 at 02:00 pm to 05:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02VlN8_0cFql2JU00

Graveside service

Kewanee, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 341 Whitney Ave, Kewanee, IL

Here is Rex A. McCormick Jr.’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. With heavy hearts, we announce the death of Rex A. McCormick Jr. of Kewanee, Illinois, born in Shelbyville...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fzjiP_0cFql2JU00

Live: Joshua Powell (full band)

Bishop Hill, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 309 Bishop Hill St, Bishop Hill, IL

Live: Joshua Powell (full band) is on Facebook. To connect with Live: Joshua Powell (full band), join Facebook today.

Kewanee, IL
With Kewanee News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

