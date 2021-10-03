Live events Cheboygan — what’s coming up
(CHEBOYGAN, MI) Cheboygan has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Cheboygan:
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Address: 3546 S Straits Hwy, Indian River, MI
The Friends of the Indian River Area Library invites you to shop at their book sales every Tuesday from 10:00 am - 3:00 pm and every Friday from 3:00 pm to 5:30 pm. If you stop in and no one is...
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 AM
Address: 403 N Huron St, Cheboygan, MI
The Accidentals and Sawyer Fredericks are both set to release killer new albums. The Accidentals release their long-awaited Vessel album. This power trio from Northern Michigan can’t wait to share...
Starts at: Fri Feb 02, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Feb 02, 07:00 PM
Address: 801 South Huron Avenue, Mackinaw City, MI 49721
Head to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan in search of Snowy Owls!
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Address: 9990 N Straits Hwy, Cheboygan, MI
Grab your besties and jump in the October 23rd 2021 Festivus Games! Teams are either same-sex or mixed-sex pairs. Since 2011 Festivus Games, since 2011, is a co
Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Address: 100 S Bailey St, Cheboygan, MI
Enjoy a night of all Michigan songs and stories with Ann Arbor based songwriter and Michigan Emmy recipient Kitty Donohoe! Free to attend! OCTOBER 25 @ 6PM
