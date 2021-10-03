CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnsboro, LA

Coming soon: Winnsboro events

 6 days ago

(WINNSBORO, LA) Winnsboro has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Winnsboro:

Whittney's Halloween Dance

Monroe, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Address: 302 Apple Street, Monroe, LA 71202

A Halloween Costume Dance featuring live performances by LJ Echols, Bigg Robb, Nathaniel Kimble, and Audi-Yo! Live Bands! Great Food! ❤️

WHS Class of 1992 30 Year Anniversary

Monroe, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Address: 1600 Arizona Avenue, Monroe, LA 71202

We will be celebrating our 30 year class reunion July 15 - 17, 2022.

H.M.S. Pinafore

Monroe, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 3803 Desiard St., Monroe, LA 71209

H.M.S. Pinafore was Gilbert and Sullivan's fourth operatic collaboration and their first international sensation.

Copy of ULM Graduation Flower Sale

Monroe, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 02:00 PM

Address: 4099 Northeast Drive, Monroe, LA 71203

The Medical Laboratory Science RSO is sponsoring a rose sale to benefit their organization.

Run to the Battle

Monroe, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 210 Finks Hideaway Rd, Monroe, LA

Run to the Battle is a 5k and 10k event to raise funds for the ongoing global missions efforts of North Monroe Baptist Church in Monroe, LA. Cost: $30 Pre-registered; $35 Race Day

Winnsboro, LA
With Winnsboro Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

