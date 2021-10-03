Covington calendar: Events coming up

(COVINGTON, VA) Covington has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Covington:

Clifton Forge Celebrates American Craft Week Clifton Forge, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 439 E Ridgeway St, Clifton Forge, VA

The visual, performing, and historic Arts organizations in Clifton Forge are joining together in observing the national celebration of American Arts & Crafts Week! This is the 2nd year Clifton...

“A Novel Bunch” Book Club Covington, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 406 W Riverside St, Covington, VA

Join the AHRL "A Novel Bunch" Book Club for a discussion of the book, This Time Next Year We\'ll Be Laughing: A Memoir by Jacqueline Winspear. Want to know a little more about the book? Check out...

Make & Take Crafts for Kids Covington, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 406 W Riverside St, Covington, VA

Halloween is right around the corner! Stop by the AHRL Children’s Area to make a paper cup witch! Don’t have time to stop by? “Grab & Go” craft kits are available.



FarmFest 2021 Covington, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

FarmFest 2021 will include 4 bands, dancers from Garlynda’s Fancy Feet, corn hole with Alleghany Mountain Baggers, food from Hog Wild BBQ and Dunlap Fire and Rescue, local vendors, hayrides...

WEEKEND BEVELED GLASS TRADITIONAL CONSTRUCTION Clifton Forge, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 518 Church St, Clifton Forge, VA

G-106: WEEKEND BEVELED GLASS TRADITIONAL CONSTRUCTION INSTRUCTOR: GEORGE AYARS TUITION: $60, plus a $50 materials fee, payable to instructor CLASS SIZE: 4-6 2-day class, Friday, Oct 8, 6:00 - 9:00...