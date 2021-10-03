CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, VA

Covington calendar: Events coming up

Covington Journal
Covington Journal
 6 days ago

(COVINGTON, VA) Covington has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Covington:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AUGDx_0cFqkyjY00

Clifton Forge Celebrates American Craft Week

Clifton Forge, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 439 E Ridgeway St, Clifton Forge, VA

The visual, performing, and historic Arts organizations in Clifton Forge are joining together in observing the national celebration of American Arts & Crafts Week! This is the 2nd year Clifton...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24MC9s_0cFqkyjY00

“A Novel Bunch” Book Club

Covington, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 406 W Riverside St, Covington, VA

Join the AHRL "A Novel Bunch" Book Club for a discussion of the book, This Time Next Year We\'ll Be Laughing: A Memoir by Jacqueline Winspear. Want to know a little more about the book? Check out...

Make & Take Crafts for Kids

Covington, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 406 W Riverside St, Covington, VA

Halloween is right around the corner! Stop by the AHRL Children’s Area to make a paper cup witch! Don’t have time to stop by? “Grab & Go” craft kits are available.\n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XX048_0cFqkyjY00

FarmFest 2021

Covington, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

FarmFest 2021 will include 4 bands, dancers from Garlynda’s Fancy Feet, corn hole with Alleghany Mountain Baggers, food from Hog Wild BBQ and Dunlap Fire and Rescue, local vendors, hayrides...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MIi37_0cFqkyjY00

WEEKEND BEVELED GLASS TRADITIONAL CONSTRUCTION

Clifton Forge, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 518 Church St, Clifton Forge, VA

G-106: WEEKEND BEVELED GLASS TRADITIONAL CONSTRUCTION INSTRUCTOR: GEORGE AYARS TUITION: $60, plus a $50 materials fee, payable to instructor CLASS SIZE: 4-6 2-day class, Friday, Oct 8, 6:00 - 9:00...

Covington Journal

Covington Journal

Covington, VA
ABOUT

With Covington Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

