Covington calendar: Events coming up
(COVINGTON, VA) Covington has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Covington:
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 01:30 PM
Address: 439 E Ridgeway St, Clifton Forge, VA
The visual, performing, and historic Arts organizations in Clifton Forge are joining together in observing the national celebration of American Arts & Crafts Week! This is the 2nd year Clifton...
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Address: 406 W Riverside St, Covington, VA
Join the AHRL "A Novel Bunch" Book Club for a discussion of the book, This Time Next Year We\'ll Be Laughing: A Memoir by Jacqueline Winspear. Want to know a little more about the book? Check out...
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 01:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Address: 406 W Riverside St, Covington, VA
Halloween is right around the corner! Stop by the AHRL Children’s Area to make a paper cup witch! Don’t have time to stop by? “Grab & Go” craft kits are available.\n
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM
FarmFest 2021 will include 4 bands, dancers from Garlynda’s Fancy Feet, corn hole with Alleghany Mountain Baggers, food from Hog Wild BBQ and Dunlap Fire and Rescue, local vendors, hayrides...
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Address: 518 Church St, Clifton Forge, VA
G-106: WEEKEND BEVELED GLASS TRADITIONAL CONSTRUCTION INSTRUCTOR: GEORGE AYARS TUITION: $60, plus a $50 materials fee, payable to instructor CLASS SIZE: 4-6 2-day class, Friday, Oct 8, 6:00 - 9:00...
