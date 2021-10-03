CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, OR

Florence calendar: Events coming up

 6 days ago

(FLORENCE, OR) Live events are lining up on the Florence calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Florence:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LzKli_0cFqkxqp00

OA Annual Fellowship at Camp Baker — Oregon Trail Council, BSA

Florence, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 5262 Boy Scout Rd, Florence, OR

Join us for Annual Fellowship at Camp Baker as we close our 2021. This year's theme is "Brotherhood Royale." Visit tsisqan.org/fellowship for additional information.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TFkFG_0cFqkxqp00

Prostate Cancer Support Group

Florence, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: 1179 US-101, Florence, OR

3rd Tuesday LUNCH MEETING 12:00 - 1:00 Contact : Bob HorneyEmail : maribob@oregonfast.netPhone : 541-997-6626

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OXpjm_0cFqkxqp00

2021 Men's Florence Classic

Florence, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 3345 Munsel Lake Rd, Florence, OR

Join us for the 2021 Men's Florence Classic at Ocean Dunes Golf Links. Saturday, October 2 and Sunday, October 3. Saturday Scramble and Sunday Best Ball. • 36 Hole two-man team format. Equal gross...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UuGxe_0cFqkxqp00

Prenatal, Parenting, and Life Skills Classes

Florence, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 1525 12th St G, Florence, OR

The Pregnancy and Parenting Center offers free, individualized prenatal, parenting, and life skills classes every Tuesday and Thursday between 11:00am and 4:00pm. Call us for an appointment or...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BHvGR_0cFqkxqp00

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day – Florence Outreach Office

Florence, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 3757 US-101, Florence, OR

The Tribal Police Department will once again be participating in the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day held on Saturday October 23rd, 2021 from 10am – 2pm at the governmental offices at...

