Grove, OK

Live events Grove — what’s coming up

Grove Times
Grove Times
 6 days ago

(GROVE, OK) Grove has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Grove:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1itEvU_0cFqkwy600

Celebration of life

Grove, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 1005 Leisure Rd, Grove, OK

Here is Kenneth J. Hines Jr.’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. We are sad to announce that on September 15, 2021, at the age of 61, Kenneth J. Hines Jr. of Shreveport...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dpcAK_0cFqkwy600

Grove Municipal Airport Managing Authority Meeting

Grove, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Lisa Jewett Airport Manager 335 Airport Drive Grove, OK 74344 918-786-6150 groveairport@groveemail.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OcrDu_0cFqkwy600

Pumpkin-Palooza Fun-O-Ree

Grove, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 24805 S 660 Rd, Grove, OK

Free event for kids K-5th and Scouts of all ages! There will be Archery, BB's, Pumpkin Painting, JOTA/JOTI, Scout Games, Free Lunch and a Pumpkin Catapult! Come join the fun and Join Scouting!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15ayxS_0cFqkwy600

Har-Ber Village Museum’s Chuckwagon Dinner and Dance

Grove, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 4404 W 20th Rd, Grove, OK

Join us to support and donate to our wonderful museum here at Har-Ber Village at our annual Chuckwagon Dinner and Dance on Saturday, October 16th, at 6 pm. Help us to stay sustainable and provide...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lOgmo_0cFqkwy600

Costumes & Cocktails- Halloween Costume Party

Grove, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 4980 Clubhouse Rd, Grove, OK

Costumes & Cocktails- Halloween Costume Party is on Facebook. To connect with Costumes & Cocktails- Halloween Costume Party, join Facebook today.

ABOUT

With Grove Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

