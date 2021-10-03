Live events Grove — what’s coming up

(GROVE, OK) Grove has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Grove:

Celebration of life Grove, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 1005 Leisure Rd, Grove, OK

Here is Kenneth J. Hines Jr.’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. We are sad to announce that on September 15, 2021, at the age of 61, Kenneth J. Hines Jr. of Shreveport...

Grove Municipal Airport Managing Authority Meeting Grove, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Lisa Jewett Airport Manager 335 Airport Drive Grove, OK 74344 918-786-6150 groveairport@groveemail.com

Pumpkin-Palooza Fun-O-Ree Grove, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 24805 S 660 Rd, Grove, OK

Free event for kids K-5th and Scouts of all ages! There will be Archery, BB's, Pumpkin Painting, JOTA/JOTI, Scout Games, Free Lunch and a Pumpkin Catapult! Come join the fun and Join Scouting!

Har-Ber Village Museum’s Chuckwagon Dinner and Dance Grove, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 4404 W 20th Rd, Grove, OK

Join us to support and donate to our wonderful museum here at Har-Ber Village at our annual Chuckwagon Dinner and Dance on Saturday, October 16th, at 6 pm. Help us to stay sustainable and provide...

Costumes & Cocktails- Halloween Costume Party Grove, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 4980 Clubhouse Rd, Grove, OK

