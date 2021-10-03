Harrisonville calendar: Events coming up

(HARRISONVILLE, MO) Harrisonville is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Harrisonville area:

Amarugia Ridge Runners live at Red Barn Ranch Harrisonville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 23111 S Jefferson Pkwy, Harrisonville, MO

Amarugia Ridge Runners live at Red Barn Ranch at Harrisonville, Missouri, United States on Fri Oct 22 2021 at 07:00 pm to 10:00 pm

BOA Work Session Harrisonville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Date: October 4, 2021 2021-10-04T00:00:00 Time: All Day Time Details: Start time will fluctuate. Work Sessions will begin immediately following the regular Board of Aldermen meeting.

Missouri Master Pollinator Steward Harrisonville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 201 W Wall St, Harrisonville, MO

Description The Missouri Master Pollinator Steward program was developed to educate the general public about the plight of pollinators and teach them steps they can take to benefit pollinators...

Cass Recycle: Electronics Recycling Event Harrisonville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Cass Recycle is hosting an electronics recycling event at Family Center Farm & Home, 2601 Cantrell Rd, Harrisonville, MO 64701 (in Mill Walk Mall) Properly dispose of your old computer...

Gospel Meeting in Harrisonville! Harrisonville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:30 PM

